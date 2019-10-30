AEP Names Swick Vice President & Chief Security Officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) has named Stephen L. Swick vice president and chief security officer, effective Jan. 10. Swick will succeed Stanley E. Partlow, who is transitioning to a short-term position as vice president, Security. Partlow plans to retire from AEP in mid-2020 after more than 14 years with the company.

Swick will have responsibility for physical security, cybersecurity and aviation at AEP. He will report to David M. Feinberg, executive vice president and general counsel.

"Steve has more than 30 years of information security and cybersecurity experience in our industry and with the U.S. Air Force. He has been a key member of Stan's leadership team and helped AEP build a robust cybersecurity organization. He is a respected security expert both within and outside of our industry, and we are confident he will continue to grow and develop the strong team and program that Stan has created to help protect our critical energy infrastructure and employees," Feinberg said.

"In addition to being one of the most well-regarded cybersecurity professionals in the industry, Stan built outstanding security and aviation programs at AEP. He has been a champion of creating an engaged and inclusive work culture throughout his organization and the company. We've been incredibly fortunate that Stan brought his talents to AEP in 2005, after 25 years in law enforcement, and we are happy he will continue to help Steve shape AEP's security programs for the future, as he transitions to retirement over the next year," said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer.

Swick, 50, has been director, Cybersecurity Intelligence & Defense for AEP since 2016. He has helped lead and build AEP's cybersecurity program in progressive management positions since 1998 when he joined the company as manager of cybersecurity. Before joining AEP, Swick served as a security and intelligence expert for the U.S. Air Force for 10 years and served as one of the original members of the U.S. Air Force Computer Emergency Response Team. Swick received two Commendation Medals during his career with the U.S. Air Force.

Swick earned a Bachelor of Science and also is pursuing a Master of Business Administration from Capella University.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 18,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 219,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.4 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 32,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including about 5,200 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

