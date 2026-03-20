AEP Ohio Partners to Bring $4.2B in New Electric Infrastructure in Appalachian Ohio Without Raising Customer Rates

GAHANNA, Ohio, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Energy, SB Energy and AEP Ohio today announced planned multi-billion-dollar investments in advanced digital and energy infrastructure to support data center growth and drive economic development in Appalachian Ohio. The investments, when approved, will include new 765-kilovolt (kV) electric transmission infrastructure to serve data center development at the site of the former gaseous diffusion plant in Piketon, Ohio. A 10-gigawatt data center campus is planned for the site. SB Energy is committed to paying for the $4.2 billion in new transmission investments to help avoid increases to transmission rates for Ohio residents. AEP Ohio expects power to begin flowing to the site in 2029.

"Ohio is experiencing some of the fastest electricity demand growth in the nation, driven by data centers. AEP Ohio is proud to have brought together our experienced team, the U.S. Department of Energy and SB Energy to develop this framework, and we celebrate the potential this investment has to help Pike County and Appalachian Ohio grow," said Marc Reitter, AEP Ohio president. "The new transmission facilities are essential to powering this project and will unlock billions of dollars in regional investment. I am especially proud that our teams were able to develop a plan that supports economic development while protecting our ratepayers from the costs associated with this new infrastructure."

AEP pioneered the use of 765-kV transmission technology in 1969 to more efficiently deliver electricity to customers. Since then, AEP has grown to be the nation's leader in 765-kV transmission lines, owning and operating lines both within and outside its service territory. The company has built the largest transmission network in the country, owning and operating more high voltage lines than any other utility company. The 765-kV lines are powerful and can move six times more energy than a 345-kV line.

Initial transmission line route planning is underway and AEP Ohio is preparing to engage with community members and landowners to solicit feedback. The Ohio Power Siting Board will oversee the permitting of any new transmission lines, and the permitting process requires public input, environmental impact studies and socioeconomic and land use analysis.

AEP Ohio and SB Energy will engage with regulators and stakeholders to provide additional details on the projects and the proposed cost-recovery approach in upcoming regulatory filings.

About AEP Ohio

AEP Ohio is based in Gahanna, Ohio, and is a unit of American Electric Power. AEP Ohio provides electricity to 1.5 million customers across 61 counties. News and information about AEP Ohio can be found at AEPOhio.com.

About AEP

American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) is committed to improving our customers' lives with reliable, affordable power. We expect to invest $72 billion from 2026 through 2030 to enhance service for customers and support the growing energy needs of our communities. Our nearly 17,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electric transmission system with 40,000 line miles, along with more than 252,000 miles of distribution lines to deliver energy to 5.6 million customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 megawatts of diverse owned and contracted generating capacity. We are focused on safety and operational excellence, creating value for our stakeholders and bringing opportunity to our service territory through economic development and community engagement. Our family of companies includes AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. AEP is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For more information, visit aep.com.

SOURCE AEP Ohio