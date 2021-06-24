AEP Ranked First for Utilities on JUST Capital's Top 100 U.S. Companies Supporting Healthy Communities and Families List

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) was named to JUST Capital's Top 100 U.S. Companies Supporting Healthy Communities and Families list, which recognizes organizations that set the bar in promoting the health and wellness of their employees, their families and the communities they serve. The company ranked first overall in the utilities sector and received the top spot in the workers category for utilities. AEP also tied for first place overall in the diversity, equity and inclusion subcategory.

JUST Capital, in partnership with the Robert Woods Johnson Foundation, created the list by evaluating Russell 1000 companies on key areas including how they invest in employees, support communities, treat customers, deliver value to shareholders, and reduce their environmental impact.

"AEP is proud to be recognized again by JUST Capital for investing in our employees and working to create more vibrant, resilient communities," said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Health, wellness and safety are important parts of our company culture. AEP's employees are our greatest asset, and we strive to support them and their families through competitive benefits, work-life balance and a diverse, inclusive work environment. We look forward to building on our efforts to empower both our employees and the communities where we live and work."

AEP also was included on Forbes and JUST Capital's JUST 100 list and Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies list this year. Learn more about AEP's commitment to its employees and the communities it serves.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 16,800 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 223,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,500 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

