AEP Receives Top Score On Disability Equality Index, Named A Best Place To Work For Disability Inclusion

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) received a score of 100 on Disability:IN's Disability Equality Index (DEI) and was named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion. This is the sixth consecutive year the company was recognized for its commitment to disability inclusion and equality.

The DEI is a benchmarking tool that helps Fortune 1000 companies measure disability workplace inclusion against competitors. AEP's score was based on its performance in multiple categories including culture and leadership; enterprise-wide access; employment practices (benefits, recruitment, employment, education, retention and advancement, accommodations); community engagement; and supplier diversity. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DEI added new non-weighted questions about innovative technology to advance digital and remote accessibility; mental wellness benefits; services for Deaf and hard of hearing employees, and flexible work options. AEP was one of 319 companies that received a score of 80 or higher.

"AEP is proud to receive a top score on the DEI and be recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion for the sixth year in a row," said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "This honor is a reflection of our ongoing efforts to create an inclusive work environment for all employees. We'll continue to transform our company culture and examine our policies and benefits to ensure they empower our colleagues with disabilities."

Learn more about AEP's commitment to creating a more diverse and inclusive work culture.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 16,800 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 223,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,600 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

SOURCE American Electric Power

Related Links

www.aep.com

