AEP Recognized as One of America's Best Employers for Diversity

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) was included in Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2024 list.

The list was developed based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 170,000 U.S.-based employees. Participants were asked to anonymously rate their organizations on criteria such as age, gender, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation equality. Respondents belonging to underrepresented groups also were asked to nominate organizations other than their own. Each company's diversity-related practices, such as employee resource groups and publication of diversity data, were also researched and assessed. The final list ranked the 500 employers that received the most recommendations and demonstrated diversity-related best-practices.

"AEP is proud to be recognized for our efforts to create a culture where our employees feel valued and respected," said Phil Ulrich, AEP's chief human resources officer. "We will continue to focus on developing a workforce that is reflective of the communities we serve."

AEP's nine employee resource groups empower employees to engage and lead in a diverse and inclusive work environment. Throughout 2023, the company's employee resource groups hosted several events across AEP locations and have actively participated in various community initiatives. Some of these included getting involved with the Special Olympics, organizing back-to-school drives across five of AEP's operating companies and educating employees on the history of Juneteenth and Black History Month.

"I look forward to another successful year as our employees expand their networks across the company, increase their cultural awareness, connect with one another and further develop a sense of community," said Janelle Coleman, vice president, community engagement and inclusion.

Learn more about AEP's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

At American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, we understand that our customers and communities depend on safe, reliable and affordable power. Our nearly 17,000 employees operate and maintain more than 40,000 miles of transmission lines, the nation's largest electric transmission system, and more than 225,000 miles of distribution lines to deliver power to 5.6 million customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 29,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including nearly 6,000 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP is investing $43 billion over the next five years to make the electric grid cleaner and more reliable. We are on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and have a goal to achieve net zero by 2045. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

