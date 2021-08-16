AEP Recognized As One Of America's Best Employers For Women

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) was named to Forbes' Best Employers for Women 2021 list.

To compile the list, Forbes partnered with Statista to survey 50,000 Americans, including 30,000 women, working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Those surveyed were asked to rate their employer on criteria like working conditions, diversity and the likelihood of recommending their employer to others. These responses were then reviewed for potential gender gaps, which were then reflected in the company's score. Female respondents were then asked to rate their organization based on parental leave, discrimination and pay equity. Respondents were also asked to nominate companies outside of their industries. The final list ranks 300 organizations that both received the most recommendations and had the most gender-diverse boards and executive leadership.

"Attracting, developing and retaining a talented, diverse workforce is an important part of AEP's business strategy," said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "This award is a reflection of our ongoing efforts to create a work culture that supports and invests in women, and we'll continue to develop benefits, policies and programs that enable our female colleagues to excel."

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP's approximately 16,800 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 223,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,600 megawatts of renewable energy. The company's plans include growing its renewable generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2030. AEP is on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2000 levels by 2030 and has committed to achieving net zero by 2050. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

SOURCE American Electric Power

Related Links

www.aep.com

