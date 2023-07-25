AEP RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF AMERICA'S BEST EMPLOYERS FOR WOMEN

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) was named in Forbes magazine's America's Best Employers for Women 2023 list for the fourth year in a row.

Forbes partnered with Statista to compile the list based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 60,000 employees, including more than 40,000 women, in the United States working for companies that employ at least 1,000 people. The participants were asked to rate their employer based on criteria such as working conditions, diversity, salary and wage, and the likelihood of recommending their employer to others. Female respondents were asked to rate their employers regarding parental leave, family support, discrimination and pay equity. Respondents were also given the opportunity to recommend other employers based on their diversity efforts, as well as rank their own employer based on the share of women in executive roles. The list consists of 400 companies that received the highest total score.

"It is an important part of AEP's business strategy to attract and retain a talented and diverse workforce representative of the communities we serve," said Julie Sloat, AEP president and chief executive officer. "Receiving this award shows our dedication to creating an inclusive work environment that supports women and continues to ensure our female colleagues can excel."

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP's approximately 17,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 225,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.6 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 7,000 megawatts of renewable energy. The company's plans include growing its renewable generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2032. AEP is on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and has committed to achieving net zero by 2045. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

SOURCE American Electric Power