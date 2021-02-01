AEP Recognized As One Of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies For Eighth Consecutive Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) is included in Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list in the electric and gas utilities sector for the eighth year in a row. AEP was one of 670 companies from 30 countries surveyed for inclusion on this year's list, which evaluates companies' financial performance and corporate reputation.

Each year, Fortune asks top executives, directors and financial analysts to provide their opinions about the companies in their industry based upon nine criteria: financial soundness, use of corporate assets, long-term investment value, quality of management, quality of products and services, people management, innovation, social responsibility, and global competitiveness.

"AEP is proud to be recognized consistently by our peers for our dedication to excellence," said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Our strategic business decisions and commitment to innovation allow us to deliver value to our customers and shareholders, and we'll continue to focus on delivering clean, reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities."

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 17,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 221,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,300 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

