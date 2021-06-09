AEP Recognized By 50/50 Women On Boards For Commitment To Board Diversity

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) received the "3+" designation from 50/50 Women on Boards for having three or more women on its board of directors. This is the third time 50/50 Women on Boards acknowledged AEP for its dedication to gender diversity in its leadership. Four women currently serve on AEP's 12-member board of directors, or 33%.

According to 50/50 Women on Boards, women hold nearly 24% of the Russell 3000 company board seats. Out of the 2982 companies analyzed, only 764 had three or more women board members.

"We're proud to be recognized again by 50/50 Women on Boards for our commitment to a gender-diverse board of directors," said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Sandy, Linda, Sara and Meg's leadership contributes to the strategic vision of our company as we deliver clean, reliable and affordable energy to our customers. From top management to employees on the front lines of our operations, we'll continue to attract and retain diverse talent to create a more inclusive environment that values differing perspectives and experiences."

Learn more about AEP's diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and its corporate governance.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 16,800 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 223,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,500 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

