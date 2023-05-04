AEP REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS, REAFFIRMS 2023 GUIDANCE

First-quarter 2023 GAAP earnings of $0.77 per share; operating earnings of $1.11 per share

per share; operating earnings of per share 2023 operating earnings (non-GAAP) guidance range reaffirmed at $5.19 to $5.39 per share with long-term growth rate of 6% to 7% and FFO/Debt target of 14% to 15%

to per share with long-term growth rate of 6% to 7% and FFO/Debt target of 14% to 15% AEP launches sale process for retail and distributed resources businesses, announces strategic review of certain non-core transmission joint ventures, remains on track to close on unregulated renewable asset sale

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER Preliminary, unaudited results





First Quarter ended March 31



2023 2022 Variance Revenue ($ in billions): 4.7 4.6 0.1 Earnings ($ in millions):







GAAP 397.0 714.7 (317.7)

Operating (non-GAAP) 571.6 616.4 (44.8)









EPS ($):









GAAP 0.77 1.41 (0.64)

Operating (non-GAAP) 1.11 1.22 (0.11) EPS based on 514 million shares 1Q 2023, 506 million shares 1Q 2022.



American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) today reported first-quarter 2023 earnings, prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), of $397 million or $0.77 per share, compared with GAAP earnings of $715 million or $1.41 per share in first-quarter 2022. Operating earnings for first-quarter 2023 were $572 million or $1.11 per share, compared with operating earnings of $616 million or $1.22 per share in first-quarter 2022.

Operating earnings is a non-GAAP measure representing GAAP earnings excluding special items. The difference between 2023 GAAP and operating earnings for the quarter was largely due to the mark-to-market impact of commodity prices on economic hedging activities and charges related to the anticipated sale of the unregulated contracted renewables portfolio. A full reconciliation of GAAP earnings to operating earnings for the quarter is included in the tables at the end of this news release.

"In the first quarter, our team executed on key priorities to advance our strategy even as we experienced the second warmest temperatures we've seen in 30 years. We continue to see the positive impacts of our regulatory efforts and investments in transmission along with strong growth in commercial and industrial load, reflecting our ongoing focus on attracting businesses and jobs to our communities through our economic development efforts," said Julie Sloat, AEP president and chief executive officer.

"AEP has a strong track record of delivering on our stakeholder commitments and demonstrating disciplined capital and O&M cost management as we invest in a clean and reliable energy system to benefit our customers. These efforts, combined with our active approach to managing the business, give us confidence in reaffirming our 2023 operating earnings guidance range of $5.19 to $5.39 per share and our long-term growth rate of 6% to 7%.

"The investments we're making to enhance service while maintaining affordability for customers continue to support our earnings growth strategy. As part of our five-year, $40 billion capital plan, we have a robust pipeline of wires investments and are making significant progress on transitioning our generation fleet to support the clean energy economy," Sloat said.

"We also continue to simplify and de-risk our business. In February, we announced an agreement to sell our 1,365-megawatt unregulated renewables portfolio to IRG Acquisition Holdings, which we expect to close in the second quarter of 2023.

"We've launched a sale process for our AEP Energy retail and AEP OnSite Partners distributed resources businesses as well as our 50% share in the New Mexico Renewable Development joint venture. In addition, we are reviewing certain non-core transmission joint ventures, including AEP's ownership interests in Prairie Wind Transmission, Pioneer Transmission and Transource Energy to determine if our current stake in these businesses fits with our long-term plan. Active review of our portfolio allows us to continue prioritizing investment in our regulated utilities to enhance service for our customers," Sloat said.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS BY SEGMENT $ in millions

GAAP Earnings 1Q 23 1Q 22 Variance Vertically Integrated Utilities (a) 261.0 298.2 (37.2) Transmission & Distribution Utilities (b) 125.7 152.8 (27.1) AEP Transmission Holdco (c) 181.5 173.1 8.4 Generation & Marketing (d) (157.7) 114.2 (271.9) All Other (13.5) (23.6) 10.1 Total GAAP Earnings (Loss) 397.0 714.7 (317.7)







Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) 1Q 23 1Q 22 Variance Vertically Integrated Utilities (a) 265.2 298.2 (33.0) Transmission & Distribution Utilities (b) 125.7 152.8 (27.1) AEP Transmission Holdco (c) 181.5 173.1 8.4 Generation & Marketing (d) 45.2 14.7 30.5 All Other (46.0) (22.4) (23.6) Total Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) 571.6 616.4 (44.8)



A full reconciliation of GAAP earnings with operating earnings is included in tables at the end of this news release.

a. Includes AEP Generating Co., Appalachian Power, Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Kingsport Power, Public Service Co. of Oklahoma, Southwestern Electric Power and Wheeling Power b. Includes Ohio Power and AEP Texas c. Includes wholly-owned transmission-only subsidiaries and transmission-only joint ventures d. Includes AEP OnSite Partners, AEP Renewables, competitive generation in ERCOT and PJM as well as marketing, risk management and retail activities in ERCOT, PJM and MISO

EARNINGS GUIDANCE

AEP management reaffirmed its 2023 operating earnings guidance range of $5.19 to $5.39 per share. Operating earnings could differ from GAAP earnings for matters such as impairments, divestitures or changes in accounting principles. AEP management is not able to forecast if any of these items will occur or any amounts that may be reported for future periods. Therefore, AEP is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent for earnings guidance.

Reflecting special items recorded through the first quarter, the estimated earnings per share on a GAAP basis would be $4.85 to $5.05 per share. See the table below for a full reconciliation of 2023 earnings guidance.

2023 EPS Guidance Reconciliation







Estimated EPS on a GAAP basis $4.85 to $5.05







Mark-to-market impact of commodity hedging activities

0.23









Termination of the sale of Kentucky operations

(0.06)









Pending sale of unregulated renewables

0.17









Operating EPS Guidance $5.19 to $5.39

AEP's earnings are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States and represent the company's earnings as reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company's operating earnings, a non-GAAP measure representing GAAP earnings excluding special items as described in the news release and charts, provide another representation for investors to evaluate the performance of the company's ongoing business activities. AEP uses operating earnings as the primary performance measurement when communicating with analysts and investors regarding its earnings outlook and results. The company uses operating earnings data internally to measure performance against budget, to report to AEP's Board of Directors and also as an input in determining performance-based compensation under the company's employee incentive compensation plans.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP's approximately 17,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 225,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.6 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 7,000 megawatts of renewable energy. The company's plans include growing its renewable generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2032. AEP is on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and has committed to achieving net zero by 2045. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

This report made by American Electric Power and its Registrant Subsidiaries contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although AEP and each of its Registrant Subsidiaries believe that their expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any such statements may be influenced by factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are: changes in economic conditions, electric market demand and demographic patterns in AEP service territories; the impact of pandemics and any associated disruption of AEP's business operations due to impacts on economic or market conditions, costs of compliance with potential government regulations, electricity usage, supply chain issues, customers, service providers, vendors and suppliers; the economic impact of increased global trade tensions including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the adoption or expansion of economic sanctions or trade restrictions; inflationary or deflationary interest rate trends; volatility and disruptions in the financial markets precipitated by any cause, including failure to make progress on federal budget or debt ceiling matters or instability in the banking industry, particularly developments affecting the availability or cost of capital to finance new capital projects and refinance existing debt; the availability and cost of funds to finance working capital and capital needs, particularly if expected sources of capital, such as proceeds from the sale of assets, subsidiaries or tax credits, do not materialize, and during periods when the time lag between incurring costs and recovery is long and the costs are material; decreased demand for electricity; weather conditions, including storms and drought conditions, and AEP's ability to recover significant storm restoration costs; the cost of fuel and its transportation, the creditworthiness and performance of fuel suppliers and transporters and the cost of storing and disposing of used fuel, including coal ash and spent nuclear fuel; the availability of fuel and necessary generation capacity and the performance of generation plants; AEP's ability to recover fuel and other energy costs through regulated or competitive electric rates; the ability to transition from fossil generation and the ability to build or acquire renewable generation, transmission lines and facilities (including the ability to obtain any necessary regulatory approvals and permits) when needed at acceptable prices and terms, including favorable tax treatment, cost caps imposed by regulators and other operational commissions and customers for renewable generation projects, and to recover all related costs; new legislation, litigation and government regulation, including changes to tax laws and regulations, oversight of nuclear generation, energy commodity trading and new or heightened requirements for reduced emissions of sulfur, nitrogen, mercury, carbon, soot or particulate matter and other substances that could impact the continued operation, cost recovery, and/or profitability of generation plants and related assets; the impact of federal tax legislation on results of operations, financial condition, cash flows or credit ratings; the risks associated with fuels used before, during and after the generation of electricity and the byproducts and wastes of such fuels, including coal ash and spent nuclear fuel; timing and resolution of pending and future rate cases, negotiations and other regulatory decisions, including rate or other recovery of new investments in generation, distribution and transmission service and environmental compliance; resolution of litigation; AEP's ability to constrain operation and maintenance costs; prices and demand for power generated and sold at wholesale; changes in technology, particularly with respect to energy storage and new, developing, alternative or distributed sources of generation; AEP's ability to recover through rates any remaining unrecovered investment in generation units that may be retired before the end of their previously projected useful lives; volatility and changes in markets for coal and other energy-related commodities, particularly changes in the price of natural gas; the impact of changing expectations and demands of customers, regulators, investors and stakeholders, including heightened emphasis on environmental, social and governance concerns; changes in utility regulation and the allocation of costs within regional transmission organizations, including ERCOT, PJM and SPP; changes in the creditworthiness of the counterparties with contractual arrangements, including participants in the energy trading market; actions of rating agencies, including changes in the ratings of debt; the impact of volatility in the capital markets on the value of the investments held by AEP's pension, other postretirement benefit plans, captive insurance entity and nuclear decommissioning trust and the impact of such volatility on future funding requirements; accounting standards periodically issued by accounting standard-setting bodies; other risks and unforeseen events, including wars and military conflicts, the effects of terrorism (including increased security costs), embargoes, naturally occurring and human-caused fires, cyber security threats and other catastrophic events; and the ability to attract and retain the requisite work force and key personnel.

American Electric Power Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2023 Reconciliation of GAAP to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)







































2023





Vertically

Integrated

Utilities

Transmission

& Distribution

Utilities

AEP

Transmission

Holdco

Generation

& Marketing

Corporate

and Other

Total

EPS (a)







($ in millions)





































GAAP Earnings (Loss)

261.0

125.7

181.5

(157.7)

(13.5)

397.0

$ 0.77



































Special Items (b)































Mark-to-Market Impact of Commodity Hedging Activities (c) 4.2

—

—

114.4

—

118.6

0.23



Termination of the Sale of Kentucky Operations (d) —

—

—

—

(33.7)

(33.7)

(0.06)



Pending Sale of Unregulated Renewables (e) —

—

—

88.5

1.2

89.7

0.17

Total Special Items

4.2

—

—

202.9

(32.5)

174.6

$ 0.34



































Operating Earnings (Loss) (non-GAAP)

265.2

125.7

181.5

45.2

(46.0)

571.6

$ 1.11





































































Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2022 Reconciliation of GAAP to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)







































2022





Vertically

Integrated

Utilities

Transmission

& Distribution

Utilities

AEP

Transmission

Holdco

Generation

& Marketing

Corporate

and Other

Total

EPS (a)







($ in millions)





































GAAP Earnings (Loss)

298.2

152.8

173.1

114.2

(23.6)

714.7

$ 1.41



































Special Items (b)































Mark-to-Market Impact of Commodity Hedging Activities (c) —

—

—

(99.5)

—

(99.5)

(0.20)



Transaction Costs - Sale of Kentucky Operations (d) —

—

—

—

2.6

2.6

0.01



Mark-to-Market Impact of Certain Investments (f) —

—

—

—

0.6

0.6

—



Accumulated Deferred Income Tax Adjustments (g) —

—

—

—

(2.0)

(2.0)

—

Total Special Items

—

—

—

(99.5)

1.2

(98.3)

$ (0.19)



































Operating Earnings (Loss) (non-GAAP)

298.2

152.8

173.1

14.7

(22.4)

616.4

$ 1.22







(a) Per share amounts are divided by Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding – Basic (b) Excluding tax related adjustments, all items presented in the table are tax adjusted at the statutory rate unless otherwise noted (c) Represents the impact of mark-to-market economic hedging activities (d) Represents an adjustment to the loss on the expected sale of the Kentucky Operations which was terminated in April 2023 and other related third-party transaction costs (e) Represents the loss on the expected sale of the Competitive Contracted Renewable Portfolio and other related third-party transaction costs (f) Represents the impact of mark-to-market on certain investments (g) Represents the impact of out-of-periods adjustments related to accumulated deferred income taxes

American Electric Power Summary of Selected Sales Data Regulated Connected Load (Data based on preliminary, unaudited results)

















Three Months Ended March 31 ENERGY & DELIVERY SUMMARY

2023

2022

Change













Vertically Integrated Utilities











Retail Electric (in millions of kWh):











Residential

8,099

9,225

(12.2) % Commercial

5,372

5,518

(2.6) % Industrial

8,295

8,162

1.6 % Miscellaneous

521

544

(4.2) % Total Retail

22,287

23,449

(5.0) %













Wholesale Electric (in millions of kWh): (a)

3,260

4,474

(27.1) %













Total KWHs

25,547

27,923

(8.5) %













Transmission & Distribution Utilities











Retail Electric (in millions of kWh):











Residential

6,266

6,977

(10.2) % Commercial

6,744

5,999

12.4 % Industrial

6,526

5,930

10.1 % Miscellaneous

168

171

(1.8) % Total Retail (b)

19,704

19,077

3.3 %













Wholesale Electric (in millions of kWh): (a)

453

571

(20.7) %













Total KWHs

20,157

19,648

2.6 %





(a) Includes off-system sales, municipalities and cooperatives, unit power and other wholesale customers (b) Represents energy delivered to distribution customers

