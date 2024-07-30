AEP Reports Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings, Reaffirms Guidance

Second-quarter 2024 GAAP earnings of $0.64 per share; operating earnings of $1.25 per share

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER

Preliminary, unaudited results





Second Quarter ended June 30

Year-to-date ended June 30



2024 2023 Variance

2024 2023 Variance Revenue ($ in billions): 4.6 4.4 0.2

9.6 9.1 0.5 Earnings ($ in millions):















GAAP 340.3 521.2 (180.9)

1,343.4 918.2 425.2

Operating (non-GAAP) 662.0 582.2 79.8

1,332.4 1,153.8 178.6

















EPS ($):

















GAAP 0.64 1.01 (0.37)

2.55 1.78 0.77

Operating (non-GAAP) 1.25 1.13 0.12

2.52 2.24 0.28

EPS based on 529 million shares 2Q 2024, 515 million shares 2Q 2023, 528 million shares YTD 2024 and 515 million shares YTD 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) today reported second-quarter 2024 earnings, prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), of $340 million or $0.64 per share, compared with GAAP earnings of $521 million or $1.01 per share in second-quarter 2023. Operating earnings for second-quarter 2024 were $662 million or $1.25 per share, compared with operating earnings of $582 million or $1.13 per share in second-quarter 2023.

Operating earnings is a non-GAAP measure representing GAAP earnings excluding special items. The difference between 2024 GAAP and operating earnings for the quarter was largely due to a revenue refund provision associated with the Turk Plant, impacts of the EPA's revised Coal Combustion Residuals Rule, and severance expenses related to AEP's recent workforce reduction. On a year-to-date basis, the variance between GAAP and operating earnings is $0.03 per share. A full reconciliation of GAAP earnings to operating earnings for the quarter and year to date is included in the tables at the end of this news release.

"AEP's investments in a modern, affordable and reliable energy system continue to benefit our customers and communities while supporting our earnings results. Our solid performance in the first half of the year and our team's proven ability to efficiently manage the business allow us to reaffirm our 2024 earnings guidance range," said Ben Fowke, interim chief executive officer and president.

"We're seeing unprecedented growth in portions of our service territory, supported by our robust transmission network and focus on economic development. Commercial load increased 12.4% over second quarter last year, driven by a gain of more than 20% at our Transmission & Distribution companies, as new data processing facilities came online. We currently have commitments from customers for more than 15 gigawatts of incremental load by the end of the decade. We continue to see strong interest in Ohio and Texas, as well as several of our vertically integrated states, from customers looking to develop new data processing facilities. Affordability remains top of mind, and we're working to ensure that the investments made in the grid to support this increased demand are allocated fairly and provide benefits to all customers," Fowke said.

"To help meet the growing energy needs of our customers and communities, we're making steady progress transforming our generation fleet with active requests for proposals and plans to add more than 20 gigawatts of new resources over the next decade. In June, Public Service Company of Oklahoma announced it will seek regulatory approval of an agreement to purchase Green Country, a 795-megawatt natural gas generation facility that will serve as a reliable and affordable local energy resource for customers.

"As part of our efforts to address the impacts of inflation, we initiated a voluntary workforce reduction program in the second quarter. Approximately 1,000 employees participated, and I'm grateful for their service to our company and our customers. We'll begin to see the benefits of the program in the second half of the year, helping to offset higher interest rates and other inflationary pressures as we reinvest in the business to deliver for our customers," Fowke said.

"I'm proud of what our team has achieved this year and excited for the opportunities ahead for AEP as Bill Fehrman takes the helm August 1 as president and CEO. Bill is an accomplished business leader with deep experience in the energy industry and a proven track record of driving strong results. I look forward to serving as senior advisor over the next few months to ensure a smooth transition and remaining on the Board to help guide the company's strategy as we enhance value for all of our stakeholders," Fowke added.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS BY SEGMENT



$ in millions

GAAP Earnings 2Q 24 2Q 23 Variance YTD 24 YTD 23 Variance Vertically Integrated Utilities (a) 65.7 278.1 (212.4) 626.5 539.1 87.4 Transmission & Distribution Utilities (b) 146.8 176.7 (29.9) 297.1 302.4 (5.3) AEP Transmission Holdco (c) 200.7 196.4 4.3 409.4 377.9 31.5 Generation & Marketing (d) (4.8) (32.3) 27.5 132.8 (190.0) 322.8 All Other (68.1) (97.7) 29.6 (122.4) (111.2) (11.2) Total GAAP Earnings (Loss) 340.3 521.2 (180.9) 1,343.4 918.2 425.2













Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) 2Q 24 2Q 23 Variance YTD 24 YTD 23 Variance Vertically Integrated Utilities (a) 244.8 260.4 (15.6) 545.1 525.6 19.5 Transmission & Distribution Utilities (b) 215.3 156.5 58.8 365.6 282.2 83.4 AEP Transmission Holdco (c) 208.9 196.5 12.4 417.6 378.0 39.6 Generation & Marketing (d) 61.0 66.1 (5.1) 126.4 111.3 15.1 All Other (68.0) (97.3) 29.3 (122.3) (143.3) 21.0 Total Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) 662.0 582.2 79.8 1,332.4 1,153.8 178.6





A full reconciliation of GAAP earnings with operating earnings is included in tables at the end of this news release. a. Includes AEP Generating Co., Appalachian Power, Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Kingsport Power, Public Service Co. of Oklahoma, Southwestern Electric Power and Wheeling Power b. Includes Ohio Power and AEP Texas c. Includes wholly-owned transmission-only subsidiaries and transmission-only joint ventures d. Includes AEP OnSite Partners, AEP Renewables, competitive generation in ERCOT and PJM as well as marketing, risk management and retail activities in ERCOT, PJM and MISO

EARNINGS GUIDANCE

AEP management reaffirms its 2024 operating earnings guidance range of $5.53 to $5.73 per share. Operating earnings could differ from GAAP earnings for matters such as impairments, divestitures or changes in accounting principles. AEP management is not able to forecast if any of these items will occur or any amounts that may be reported for future periods. Therefore, AEP is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent for 2024 earnings guidance.

Reflecting special items recorded through the second quarter, the estimated earnings per share on a GAAP basis would be $5.56 to $5.76 per share. See the table below for a full reconciliation of 2024 earnings guidance.

2024 EPS Guidance Reconciliation







Estimated EPS on a GAAP basis $5.56 to $5.76







Mark-to-market impact of commodity

hedging activities

(0.11)









Remeasurement of Excess ADIT Regulatory Liability

(0.09)









Impact of NOLC on Retail Rate Making

(0.50)









Disallowance - Dolet Hills Power Station

0.02









Provision for Refund - Turk Plant

0.24









Pending Sale of AEP OnSite Partners

0.02









Severance Charges

0.18









Federal EPA Coal Combustion Residuals

Rule

0.21









Operating EPS Guidance $5.53 to $5.73

AEP's earnings are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States and represent the company's earnings as reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company's operating earnings, a non-GAAP measure representing GAAP earnings excluding special items as described in the news release and charts, provide another representation for investors to evaluate the performance of the company's ongoing business activities. AEP uses operating earnings as the primary performance measurement when communicating with analysts and investors regarding its earnings outlook and results. The company uses operating earnings data internally to measure performance against budget, to report to AEP's Board of Directors and also as an input in determining performance-based compensation under the company's employee incentive compensation plans.

ABOUT AEP

At American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, we understand that our customers and communities depend on safe, reliable and affordable power. Our nearly 16,000 employees operate and maintain more than 40,000 miles of transmission lines, the nation's largest electric transmission system, and more than 225,000 miles of distribution lines to deliver power to 5.6 million customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 29,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including nearly 6,000 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP is investing $43 billion over the next five years to make the electric grid cleaner and more reliable. We are on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and have a goal to achieve net zero by 2045. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide.

American Electric Power Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2024 Reconciliation of GAAP to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)





































2024





Vertically

Integrated

Utilities

Transmission

& Distribution

Utilities

AEP

Transmission

Holdco

Generation

&

Marketing

Corporate

and Other

Total

EPS (a)





($ in millions)



































GAAP Earnings (Loss)

65.7

146.8

200.7

(4.8)

(68.1)

340.3

$ 0.64































Special Items (b)





























Mark-to-Market Impact of

Commodity Hedging Activities (c) (3.4)

—

—

(3.8)

—

(7.2)

(0.02)

Provision for Refund – Turk

Plant (d) 126.4

—

—

—

—

126.4

0.24

Remeasurement of Excess

ADIT (e) (12.2)

—

—

—

—

(12.2)

(0.02)

Pending Sale of AEP OnSite

Partners (f) —

—

—

10.4

—

10.4

0.02

Severance Charges (g) 57.7

27.2

8.2

0.4

0.1

93.6

0.18

Federal EPA Coal Combustion

Residuals Rule (h) 10.6

41.3

—

58.8

—

110.7

0.21 Total Special Items

179.1

68.5

8.2

65.8

0.1

321.7

$ 0.61































Operating Earnings (Loss) (non-GAAP)

244.8

215.3

208.9

61.0

(68.0)

662.0

$ 1.25































































Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2023 Reconciliation of GAAP to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)





































2023





Vertically

Integrated

Utilities

Transmission

& Distribution

Utilities

AEP

Transmission

Holdco

Generation

&

Marketing

Corporate

and Other

Total

EPS (a)





($ in millions)



































GAAP Earnings (Loss)

278.1

176.7

196.4

(32.3)

(97.7)

521.2

$ 1.01































Special Items (b)





























Mark-to-Market Impact of

Commodity Hedging Activities (c) (13.4)

—

—

98.4

—

85.0

0.17

Pending Sale of Unregulated

Renewables (i) —

—

—

—

0.4

0.4

—

Change in Texas Legislation (j) (4.3)

(20.2)

0.1

—

—

(24.4)

(0.05) Total Special Items

(17.7)

(20.2)

0.1

98.4

0.4

61.0

$ 0.12































Operating Earnings (Loss)

(non-GAAP)

260.4

156.5

196.5

66.1

(97.3)

582.2

$ 1.13





(a) Per share amounts are divided by Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding – Basic (b) Excluding tax related adjustments, all items presented in the table are tax adjusted at the statutory rate unless otherwise noted (c) Represents the impact of mark-to-market economic hedging activities (d) Represents a provision for revenue refunds on certain capitalized costs associated with the Turk Plant (e) Represents the impact of the remeasurement of excess accumulated deferred income taxes in Michigan (f) Represents the loss on the expected sale of AEP OnSite Partners (g) Represents the impact of AEP's recently announced workforce reduction (h) Represents the impact of the Federal EPA Revised Coal Combustion Residuals Rule (i) Represents an adjustment to the loss on the expected sale of the Competitive Contracted Renewable Portfolio and other related third-party transaction costs (j) Represents the impact of recent legislation in Texas regarding recovery of certain employee incentives

American Electric Power Summary of Selected Sales Data Regulated Connected Load (Data based on preliminary, unaudited results)

















Three Months Ended June 30 ENERGY & DELIVERY SUMMARY

2024

2023

Change













Vertically Integrated Utilities











Retail Electric (in millions of kWh):











Residential

6,672

6,332

5.4 % Commercial

6,084

5,723

6.3 % Industrial

8,749

8,660

1.0 % Miscellaneous

568

545

4.2 % Total Retail

22,073

21,260

3.8 %













Wholesale Electric (in millions of kWh): (a)

3,176

3,484

(8.8) %













Total KWHs

25,249

24,744

2.0 %













Transmission & Distribution Utilities











Retail Electric (in millions of kWh):











Residential

6,593

5,910

11.6 % Commercial

9,209

7,393

24.6 % Industrial

6,826

6,673

2.3 % Miscellaneous

180

177

1.7 % Total Retail (b)

22,808

20,153

13.2 %













Wholesale Electric (in millions of kWh): (a)

253

428

(40.9) %













Total KWHs

23,061

20,581

12.0 %





(a) Includes off-system sales, municipalities and cooperatives, unit power and other wholesale customers (b) Represents energy delivered to distribution customers

American Electric Power Financial Results for Year-to-Date 2024 Reconciliation of GAAP to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)







































2024





Vertically

Integrated

Utilities

Transmission

& Distribution

Utilities

AEP

Transmission

Holdco

Generation

& Marketing

Corporate

and Other

Total

EPS (a)







($ in millions)





































GAAP Earnings (Loss)

626.5

297.1

409.4

132.8

(122.4)

1,343.4

$ 2.55



































Special Items (b)































Mark-to-Market Impact of

Commodity Hedging Activities (c) 17.0

—

—

(76.0)

—

(59.0)

(0.11)



Remeasurement of Excess ADIT

Regulatory Liability (d) (44.6)

—

—

—

—

(44.6)

(0.09)



Impact of NOLC on Retail Rate

Making (e) (259.6)

—

—

—

—

(259.6)

(0.50)



Disallowance - Dolet Hills Power

Station (f) 11.1

—

—

—

—

11.1

0.02



Provision for Refund - Turk Plant (g) 126.4

—

—

—

—

126.4

0.24



Pending Sale of AEP OnSite

Partners (h) —

—

—

10.4

—

10.4

0.02



Severance Charges (i) 57.7

27.2

8.2

0.4

0.1

93.6

0.18



Federal EPA Coal Combustion

Residuals Rule (j) 10.6

41.3

—

58.8

—

110.7

0.21

Total Special Items

(81.4)

68.5

8.2

(6.4)

0.1

(11.0)

$ (0.03)



































Operating Earnings (Loss) (non-GAAP)

545.1

365.6

417.6

126.4

(122.3)

1,332.4

$ 2.52



































Financial Results for Year-to-Date 2023 Reconciliation of GAAP to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)







































2023





Vertically

Integrated

Utilities

Transmission

& Distribution

Utilities

AEP

Transmission

Holdco

Generation

& Marketing

Corporate

and Other

Total

EPS (a)







($ in millions)





































GAAP Earnings (Loss)

539.1

302.4

377.9

(190.0)

(111.2)

918.2

$ 1.78



































Special Items (b)































Mark-to-Market Impact of

Commodity Hedging Activities (c) (9.2)

—

—

212.8

—

203.6

0.40



Termination of the Sale of

Kentucky Operations (k) —

—

—

—

(33.7)

(33.7)

(0.06)



Pending Sale of Unregulated

Renewables (l) —

—

—

88.5

1.6

90.1

0.17



Change in Texas Legislation (m) (4.3)

(20.2)

0.1

—

—

(24.4)

(0.05)

Total Special Items

(13.5)

(20.2)

0.1

301.3

(32.1)

235.6

$ 0.46



































Operating Earnings (Loss) (non-GAAP)

525.6

282.2

378.0

111.3

(143.3)

1,153.8

$ 2.24









































(a) Per share amounts are divided by Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding – Basic (b) Excluding tax related adjustments, all items presented in the table are tax adjusted at the statutory rate unless otherwise noted (c) Represents the impact of mark-to-market economic hedging activities (d) Represents the impact of the remeasurement of excess accumulated deferred income taxes in Arkansas and Michigan (e) Represents the impact of receiving IRS PLRs related to NOLCs in retail rate making (I&M, PSO and SWEPCo). Amount includes a reduction in excess accumulated deferred income taxes and activity related to prior periods (f) Represents the impact of a disallowance recorded at SWEPCo on the remaining net book value of the Dolet Hills Power Station as a result of an LPSC approved settlement agreement in April 2024 (g) Represents a provision for revenue refunds on certain capitalized costs associated with the Turk Plant (h) Represents the loss on the expected sale of AEP OnSite Partners (i) Represents the impact of AEP's recently announced workforce reduction program (j) Represents the impact of the Federal EPA Revised Coal Combustion Residuals Rule (k) Represents an adjustment to the loss on the expected sale of the Kentucky Operations which was terminated in April 2023 and other related third-party transaction costs (l) Represents the loss on the sale of the Competitive Contracted Renewable Portfolio and other related third-party transaction costs (m) Represents the impact of recent legislation in Texas regarding recovery of certain employee incentives

American Electric Power Summary of Selected Sales Data Regulated Connected Load (Data based on preliminary, unaudited results)

















Six Months Ended June 30 ENERGY & DELIVERY SUMMARY

2024

2023

Change













Vertically Integrated Utilities











Retail Electric (in millions of kWh):











Residential

15,232

14,431

5.6 % Commercial

11,853

11,095

6.8 % Industrial

17,001

16,955

0.3 % Miscellaneous

1,106

1,066

3.8 % Total Retail

45,192

43,547

3.8 %













Wholesale Electric (in millions of kWh): (a)

6,939

6,744

2.9 %













Total KWHs

52,131

50,291

3.7 %













Transmission & Distribution Utilities











Retail Electric (in millions of kWh):











Residential

12,873

12,176

5.7 % Commercial

17,200

14,137

21.7 % Industrial

13,638

13,199

3.3 % Miscellaneous

360

345

4.3 % Total Retail (b)

44,071

39,857

10.6 %













Wholesale Electric (in millions of kWh): (a)

843

881

(4.3) %













Total KWHs

44,914

40,738

10.3 %





(a) Includes off-system sales, municipalities and cooperatives, unit power and other wholesale customers (b) Represents energy delivered to distribution customers

