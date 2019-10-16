AEP Schedules Live Webcast Of Quarterly Earnings Call

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) has scheduled a quarterly earnings conference call with financial analysts at 9 a.m. ET Thursday, Oct. 24. The call will be broadcast live over the internet at http://www.aep.com/webcasts.

The webcast will include audio of the call as well as visuals of charts and graphics referred to by AEP management during the call.

The call will be archived on http://www.aep.com/webcasts for use by those unable to listen to the live webcast.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 18,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 219,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.4 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 32,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including about 5,200 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

