AEP Selected For 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) is among 230 companies included in the 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which recognizes companies who are trailblazers in their commitment to gender reporting and advancing women's equality.

The GEI is based upon how public companies promote gender equality across four separate areas: policies, community engagement, products and services and company statistics. Reporting companies that score above an established threshold are included in the GEI. The index includes firms from 10 sectors headquartered across 36 countries.

"AEP is proud to be named in the 2019 Gender-Equality Index as it reflects our ongoing efforts to create an inclusive and diverse work environment," said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We want our workforce to be as vibrant as the communities where we live, work and operate. AEP views equality, diversity and inclusion as a vital part of not only our company culture, but also our business strategy. Leveraging differing perspectives of our diverse workforce encourages innovation and engagement, allowing us to better serve our customers."

AEP is an active participant in several equality and diversity initiatives including Paradigm for Parity, the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge and the Columbus Commitment: Achieving Pay Equity.

AEP is an active participant in several equality and diversity initiatives including Paradigm for Parity, the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge and the Columbus Commitment: Achieving Pay Equity.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers.

