AEP Selected For 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) is among 325 companies included in the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which recognizes companies that are trailblazers in their commitment to gender reporting and advancing women's equality. This is the second consecutive year AEP has been included in the index.

This year's GEI is based upon scoring in five metrics: female leadership and talent pipeline; equal pay and gender pay parity; inclusive culture; sexual harassment policies; and pro-women brand. AEP was included in this year's index for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework's five pillars. The index includes firms from 50 industries headquartered across 42 countries and regions.

"Diversity and inclusion are cornerstones of AEP's business strategy," said Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Nicholas K. Akins. "We're honored to be recognized for our efforts to advance gender equality through company culture and policies, and we'll continue to ensure the women on our team are valued and supported throughout their careers at AEP."

AEP is an active participant in several equality and diversity initiatives including Paradigm for Parity, the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge and the Columbus Commitment: Achieving Pay Equity.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 18,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 219,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.4 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including about 5,200 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

