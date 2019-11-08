AEP To Continue Investment In Regulated Businesses And Renewables, Reaffirms Operating Earnings Growth Rate Of 5% To 7%

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) will continue focusing capital investments in its regulated operations and contracted renewables as the company builds a cleaner, smarter and more reliable energy system to benefit both customers and shareholders. The company reaffirmed its 2020 operating earnings (earnings excluding special items) guidance range of $4.25 to $4.45 per share, and its projected annual operating earnings growth rate of 5% to 7%. AEP management will discuss the company's financial outlook and earnings growth strategy at the annual Edison Electric Institute Financial Conference that begins Nov. 10 in Orlando, Fla.

AEP plans to invest $33 billion in capital from 2020 through 2024, with the bulk of capital allocated to regulated businesses and contracted renewables. The capital plan outlines a $25.7 billion investment in transmission and distribution operations to implement new technologies and update infrastructure. The company also has $2.3 billion in renewable generation in its capital plan during this same period, including approximately $2.1 billion for competitive, contracted renewable projects.

"Investing in the technology and resources to deliver reliable energy to our customers and value to our investors remains our top priority. AEP's capital investments reflect our commitment to improving the customer experience through upgrading our equipment and infrastructure, implementing cutting-edge technologies and transitioning to a cleaner, more balanced fuel mix," said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer.

"We're directing 78% of our capital to continue updating and improving our energy grid. Whether it's revitalizing our transmission network or installing the newest equipment on our distribution systems, our focus remains on delivering the reliable and affordable electricity our customers expect.

"We continue to make significant progress in our transition to a clean energy future. This year, we increased our 2030 carbon dioxide emissions target to 70% from 2000 levels and are confident in our ability to cut emissions by more than 80% from 2000 levels by 2050. Our plan to achieve these goals involves a variety of initiatives, including targeted investment in regulated renewable generation. Pending regulatory approval, our North Central Wind project will provide utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas with 1,485 megawatts of clean, renewable energy.

"Thanks to our consistent earnings growth, we have been able to reward our investors with quarterly dividends for more than 109 years. This October, we raised the dividend by 3 cents to 70 cents a share, and over the past two years we've increased the dividend an average of 6.3%," Akins said.

AEP expects to reduce operations and maintenance expenses, net of earnings offsets, through continuation of targeted cost discipline programs and a focus on digitalization of work while continuing to focus on maintaining a strong balance sheet.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 18,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 219,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.4 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 32,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including about 5,200 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

