AEP Tops Utilities Industry on Forbes America's Best Employers for Women List

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) was named first in the utility industry on Forbes magazine's America's Best Employers for Women 2024 list. This is the fifth year in a row AEP was named to the list.

"AEP is committed to creating an inclusive work environment that supports women and ensures our colleagues can excel," said Phil Ulrich, executive vice president and chief human resources officer. "It's an honor to receive this award for the fifth consecutive year. This recognition is only possible because of the commitment of my AEP colleagues to create a culture that works for everyone and helps attract and retain a diverse workforce representative of the communities we serve."

Forbes partnered with Statista to compile the list based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 150,000 women in the United States working for companies that employ at least 1,000 people. The participants were asked to rate their employer based on criteria such as working conditions, diversity, salary and wage, and the likelihood of recommending their employer to others. Female respondents were also asked to rate their employers regarding parental leave, family support, discrimination and pay equity. Respondents were given the opportunity to recommend other employers based on their diversity efforts, as well as rank their own employer based on the share of women in executive roles. The 600 companies that received the highest total score were placed on the list.

