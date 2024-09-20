Aequitas Solutions Introduces Application and Lottery Module

The latest addition to Aequitas' Q SIS suite simplifies student applications, school selection, and lottery management.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aequitas Solutions, a leading provider of K-12 Student Information System (SIS) technology, has launched an integrated application and lottery module. The module, Q Application and Lottery, enables educators to streamline the student application process and manage open enrollment and school selection more efficiently.

With the new product, educators can collect and review student applications online, configure and execute equitable and compliant lotteries, and manage school capacity with ease. Administrators can accept, reject, or place students on waitlists, ensuring a smooth and transparent process at every step.

Additionally, the platform enhances communication by allowing administrators to easily update families on their application status. The system also supports exporting lottery winners to the Q SIS, facilitating seamless system integration and accurate data management.

"Q Application and Lottery will simplify the open enrollment process for our schools and families," said Kurt Rheaume, Senior Director of IT Solutions at Wayne RESA. "The new capabilities make it easier for schools to collect student applications online, then ensure fairness and transparency in the open enrollment acceptance process. This tool will provide families with a seamless online enrollment experience and allow schools to focus on serving students rather than paperwork."

"The launch of our Q Application and Lottery module is a step forward in simplifying the school selection process for educators and families alike," said Oliver Wreford, CEO of Aequitas Solutions. "This new module allows administrators to manage applications and school capacity with greater ease while ensuring families have a fair school selection experience."

This launch underscores Aequitas Solutions' commitment to advancing school operations through powerful technology, helping schools better serve their communities while enabling families to make informed decisions about their children's education.

