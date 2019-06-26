Aequor Healthcare Services Announces Acquisition of Locum Connections, LLC

PISCATAWAY, N.J., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aequor Healthcare Services, a Certified Joint Commission, healthcare staffing and solutions company, today announced the acquisition of Locum Connections, LLC, to lead its growth in the Physician and NP/APP locum tenens space. Locum Connections, with its multi-specialty focus, supports dozens of hospitals and specialty clinics nationwide with a deep bench of physicians and NP/APPs. This continues to strengthen Aequor Health Services' position as the emerging leader in the healthcare staffing and solutions market throughout the United States.

"We are so happy to welcome the Locum Connections team to the Aequor Healthcare Services family," said Manmeet Virdi, Co-CEO of Aequor Healthcare Services. "Sara Gunter and her team have created a high-touch locum tenens staffing platform that has a differentiated service offering and a long history of satisfied clients and physicians. We are looking forward to further expansion of the Locum Connections business."

"Aequor Healthcare Services is a powerful Healthcare Staffing platform," said Sara Gunter, Director of Locum Connections, LLC. "By joining with Aequor, Locum Connections can continue not only its growth in hospitalist staffing but further penetrate into other physician specialties, which are becoming harder to harder to staff. In addition, NP/APP demand is growing in the midst of the ever-increasing physician shortage."

"We are confident that the combination of our two companies is a strong, strategic fit that will better position us to deliver expanded service offerings to our clients and healthcare professionals," said Kamalpreet Virdi, Co-CEO of Aequor Healthcare Services.

Locum Connections will continue to operate out of its Atlanta, GA-based office.

About Aequor Healthcare Services, LLC

Aequor Healthcare Services (https://www.aequorhc.com) is a healthcare personnel provider that specializes in staffing physicians, therapists, nurses, technologist and allied healthcare. Aequor Healthcare Services was launched in 2001 to cater to the growing needs of the healthcare industry. With our highly effective hiring and placement procedure, Aequor Healthcare Services is now considered to be one of the fastest growing staffing companies in the industry.

About Locum Connections, LLC

Locum Connections, LLC (https://www.locumconnections.com/) is a multi-specialty physician and NP/APP locum tenens company based in Atlanta, GA. Over the last decade, Locum Connections has developed a highly differentiated service offering, providing higher quality physician NP/APP candidates, delivering superior client and provider satisfaction.

About Therapy Staff, LLC

Aequor allied company, Therapy Staff (http://www.therapystaff.com), provides short-term, long-term, and temporary to permanent placements of qualified, licensed therapists (including Physical Therapists, Occupational Therapists, Speech-Language Pathologists and Assistants) in schools, hospitals, nursing homes, contract management companies, outpatient clinics and other facilities throughout the country.

