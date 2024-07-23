Aequum Capital Establishes Presence in Iconic Chicago Mercantile Exchange Building

CHICAGO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aequum Capital, a prominent non-bank asset based lender, has announced its strategic move to the prestigious Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) building, solidifying its commitment to growth and innovation in the heart of Chicago's financial district.

"Aequum Capital is thrilled to establish our new headquarters at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange building," said John Stanfield, CEO of Aequum Capital. "This move represents a significant milestone for our firm. This move allows us space to add to our current team and continue our significant growth".

The new headquarters will provide the firm with a modern, collaborative workspace designed to foster creativity and efficiency among its team.

Aequum Capital's expansion into the CME building comes at a pivotal time as the company continues to expand its footprint and strengthen its position as a leader in non-bank asset-based lending. The move signifies Aequum Capital's ongoing commitment to delivering tailored financing solutions that drive value for its clients across various industries.

For more information about Aequum Capital and its services, please visit www.aequumcapital.com.

About Aequum Capital

Aequum Capital Financial is a specialty finance lender providing senior asset-backed and cash flow debt facilities of up to $25 million to small and medium-sized businesses throughout the U.S.

Please reach out to John Stanfield of Aequum Capital for additional details. [email protected]

