Aequum Capital Issues Update on First 9 months in Business

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aequum Capital began lending in the second half of 2022 and has completed over $70 million of loan commitments during its first 9 months in business. Backed by large institutional capital, Aequum Capital is a growing specialty finance lender that provides senior asset-based and cash flow debt facilities between $2MM and $15MM to small and medium-sized businesses throughout the U.S. 

According to the company:

"Our collective vision is to become the premier non-bank lender in the U.S., supporting our borrowers with creative and optimal lending solutions.

Aequum Capital recognizes the under-served market for small and mid-sized businesses attempting to secure asset based and cash flow loans from traditional funding sources, based on the ever-increasing lead time and tightening credit standards from traditional lenders. Aequum Capital's experienced credit team has consistently provided creative loan structures to meet the needs of this market as evidenced by our rapid growth since launch. Aequum's proprietary technology platform allows for efficient underwriting, funding, servicing, and portfolio management to ensure an efficient and accurate loan closing process and hassle-free experience during the loan lifecycle for our borrowers.

Throughout the last nine months, Aequum Capital has structured a plan to attract sales and credit professionals with a deep knowledge and understanding of commercial lending to help shore up an already strong commercial finance organization. Aequum Capital has expanded over the last nine months by adding industry professionals in Minneapolis and Charlotte and plans to keep adding professionals to further expand into new markets in the U.S.

We are well capitalized as evidenced by our closing of an equity commitment from Castlelake, LP and closing our $60MM warehouse line with Texas Capital Bank and Wells Fargo last year. We are in a very solid capital position to keep growing closing loans."

