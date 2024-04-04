Aequum Capital Leads $45MM Credit Facility for Midwest Based Manufacturing and Distribution Company

CHICAGO, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aequum Capital is pleased to announce it recently led a $45,000,000 revolving credit facility for a Midwest based manufacturing and distribution company. The Facility will provide increased liquidity to the Company as it continues to execute its acquisition strategy. Helios Strategic Advisors, LLC advised on the transaction.

Aequum Capital is a technology enabled rapidly growing non-bank lender that provides senior asset-backed and cash flow debt facilities that range between $5MM and $25MM to small and medium-sized businesses throughout the U.S. Aequum's proprietary technology platform allows for efficient underwriting, funding, servicing, and portfolio management to ensure a quick loan closing process and hassle-free experience during the loan lifecycle for Borrowers. Find out more at www.aequumcapital.com.

