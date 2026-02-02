Aequum Capital Promotes Eric Weisheit and Geno Ruggles to Partner

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aequum Capital Financial LLC ("Aequum Capital"), a leading asset-based and private credit lender today announced the promotion of Eric Weisheit and Geno Ruggles to Partner, effective immediately.

These promotions recognize Eric and Geno's exceptional leadership, deal execution, and long-standing contributions to Aequum's growth, culture, and investment performance.

"Eric and Geno have been absolutely instrumental in building Aequum into the platform it is today," said John Stanfield, Chief Executive Officer of Aequum Capital. "Their judgment, work ethic, and commitment to our clients and partners set the standard for our entire organization. This promotion to Partner is both well-deserved and reflective of the trust we place in them as leaders of our firm."

Eric Weisheit has played a critical role in originating, structuring, and executing complex asset-based and cash-flow transactions, consistently delivering creative, disciplined solutions for middle-market borrowers across the United States. His deep credit expertise and relationship-driven approach have been central to Aequum's reputation for reliability and speed of execution.

Geno Ruggles has been a driving force in portfolio management, underwriting excellence, and strategic growth initiatives. His ability to balance risk management with opportunity identification has contributed meaningfully to Aequum's strong performance and expanding institutional relationships.

"Both Eric and Geno embody the values of Aequum — integrity, accountability, and relentless focus on client success," Stanfield added. "I am proud to call them Partners and look forward to continuing to build the firm alongside them for many years to come."

As Partners, Weisheit and Ruggles will continue to play key roles in shaping Aequum's investment strategy, team development, and long-term growth initiatives.

About Aequum Capital Financial LLC

Aequum Capital Financial is a specialty finance lender providing senior asset-based and cash-flow debt facilities of up to $35 million to small and medium-sized businesses across the United States.

For more information, please visit aequumcapital.com or contact Eric Weisheit at [email protected]

