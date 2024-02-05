Aequum Capital Provides $21.6MM in Credit Facilities to a Leading Freight Management and Logistics Company

News provided by

Aequum Capital Financial LLC

05 Feb, 2024, 13:30 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aequum Capital is pleased to announce it recently closed $21,600,000 in credit facilities to a leading logistics and transportation organization providing hauling services to the New Mexico and Rocky Mountain Region. The credit facilities support ongoing working capital needs in the form of a working capital revolver, term loan, and a delayed draw term loan.

Aequum Capital Financial is a specialty senior debt lender providing senior asset-backed and cash flow debt facilities of up to $25 million to small and medium-sized businesses throughout the U.S. 

For more information, please go to https://aequumcapital.com or contact Geno Ruggles at [email protected]. 

SOURCE Aequum Capital Financial LLC

Also from this source

Aequum Capital Provides $7.1MM in Credit Facilities to a Leading Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicle Towing Company

Aequum Capital Provides $7.1MM in Credit Facilities to a Leading Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicle Towing Company

Aequum Capital is pleased to announce it recently closed $7,100,000 in credit facilities to support Kepler Capital's acquisition of a dominant...
Aequum Capital Provides Increase in Loan Commitment to Total $9.0MM for an Asset-Based Revolver to a Midwest Based Specialty Online Pharmacy

Aequum Capital Provides Increase in Loan Commitment to Total $9.0MM for an Asset-Based Revolver to a Midwest Based Specialty Online Pharmacy

Aequum Capital is pleased to announce it recently closed an increase to bring the total commitment to $9,000,000 for a revolving credit facility to a ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financing Agreements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.