Aequum Capital Provides $30MM in Credit Facilities to Leading Print, Marketing, and Logistics Service Provider

CHICAGO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aequum Capital is pleased to announce it recently provided $30MM in aggregate credit facilities to one of the nation's largest printers that also provides marketing and logistics solutions. The credit facilities allow the company additional leverage on their current assets and equipment supporting their working capital needs, and growth and acquisition strategies. These plans were not supported by their incumbent lender.

While banks and other lenders have sought to pull back from lending to acquisitive companies, Aequum was able to provide the financing due to the strength of the management team and a deep understanding of the value in the underlying assets of the company.

