Aequum Capital Provides $5MM Credit Facility to LandscapeHub, the Leading Landscape Supply Marketplace

News provided by

Aequum Capital Financial LLC

06 Feb, 2024, 13:45 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aequum Capital is pleased to announce it recently closed a $5,000,000 revolving credit facility to support the continued growth of LandscapeHub. 

LandscapeHub was founded on a mission to make the lives of green industry professionals better. The Company connects landscape buyers and suppliers through a transparent online marketplace. The marketplace allows high-quality distributors, nurseries, and hard good suppliers across the country to list their up-to-date inventory and pricing, and enables online ordering for buyers.

Aequum Capital Financial is a specialty finance lender providing senior asset-backed and cash flow debt facilities of up to $25 million to small and medium-sized businesses throughout the U.S. 

For more information, please go to https://aequumcapital.com or contact John Ross at [email protected]

SOURCE Aequum Capital Financial LLC

Also from this source

Aequum Capital Provides $21.6MM in Credit Facilities to a Leading Freight Management and Logistics Company

Aequum Capital Provides $21.6MM in Credit Facilities to a Leading Freight Management and Logistics Company

Aequum Capital is pleased to announce it recently closed $21,600,000 in credit facilities to a leading logistics and transportation organization...
Aequum Capital Provides $7.1MM in Credit Facilities to a Leading Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicle Towing Company

Aequum Capital Provides $7.1MM in Credit Facilities to a Leading Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicle Towing Company

Aequum Capital is pleased to announce it recently closed $7,100,000 in credit facilities to support Kepler Capital's acquisition of a dominant...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.