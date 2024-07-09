Aequum Capital Provides $6.25MM in Credit Facilities to Prominent Producer of Craft Maple Products

News provided by

Aequum Capital Financial LLC

Jul 09, 2024, 13:00 ET

CHICAGO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aequum Capital is pleased to announce it recently provided $6.25 million in aggregate credit facilities to a producer of high-quality maple syrup products specializing in blending, bottling, and packaging for the hospitality and foodservice industries. The credit facilities will allow the company to leverage its accounts receivable, inventory, and machinery & equipment in order to support ongoing working capital needs as it strives to expand capacity to meet increasing market demand and enhance operational efficiency.

Due to the strength of the management team and a deep understanding of the value in the underlying assets of the company, Aequum was able to enhance the company's seasonal liquidity by providing a more creative structure than other potential lenders.

About Aequum Capital

Aequum Capital Financial is a specialty finance lender providing senior asset-backed and cash flow debt facilities of up to $25 million to small and medium-sized businesses throughout the U.S. 

For more information, please go to https://aequumcapital.com or contact Geno Ruggles at [email protected].

SOURCE Aequum Capital Financial LLC

