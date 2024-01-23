Aequum Capital Provides $7.1MM in Credit Facilities to a Leading Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicle Towing Company

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aequum Capital is pleased to announce it recently closed $7,100,000 in credit facilities to support Kepler Capital's acquisition of a dominant regional heavy-duty commercial vehicle towing company. The credit facilities include a working capital revolver, cash flow based term loan, and delayed draw term loan to support future growth.

Kepler Capital is a unique private equity firm focused on acquiring exceptional small businesses throughout North America. Kepler partners with existing ownership and management teams to help them achieve personal and business goals.

Aequum Capital Financial is a specialty finance lender providing senior asset-backed and cash flow debt facilities of up to $20 million to small and medium-sized businesses throughout the U.S.

For more information, please go to https://aequumcapital.com or contact Eric Weisheit at [email protected]. For inquiries to Kepler Capital please go to https://keplercapital.ca or contact Edric Low at [email protected].

SOURCE Aequum Capital Financial LLC