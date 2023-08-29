Aequum Capital Provides $7.3MM Asset-Based Revolver and Equipment Finance Term Loan to Premier Texas Based Manufacturer

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aequum Capital is pleased to announce it recently closed a $7,300,000 credit facility to a premier Texas based manufacturer. The Company is widely respected for the development and manufacturing of specialty nonwoven product solutions for the automotive, industrial and consumer markets. The Company needed to refinance their existing debt away from their current bank lender and Aequum provided a quick and creative solution which refinanced the bank line of credit and allowed access to additional capital in support of equipment purchases and growth initiatives.

Aequum Capital Financial is a specialty finance lender providing senior asset-based and cash flow debt facilities of up to $15MM to small and medium-sized businesses throughout the U.S.

Please reach out to John Ross of Aequum Capital for additional details.

[email protected]

SOURCE Aequum Capital Financial LLC