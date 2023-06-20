Aequum Capital Provides $7.5MM Asset-Based Revolver to Premier Midwest Based Retailer of Household Appliances

CHICAGO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aequum Capital is pleased to announce it recently closed a $7,500,000 credit facility to a premier distributor and retailer of small household appliances. The quality line of appliances are sold through national retailers and e-commerce channels. Aequum provided a solution which refinanced the Company's existing bank line of credit and allowed access to additional capital in support of growth initiatives.

Aequum Capital Financial is a specialty finance lender providing senior asset-based and cash flow debt facilities of up to $15MM to small and medium-sized businesses throughout the U.S.

