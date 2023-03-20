Aequum Capital Provides $9.0MM in Credit Facilities to a Leading Consumer Products Retailer

CHICAGO, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aequum Capital is pleased to announce it recently closed $9,000,000 in credit facilities to a fast growing consumer products retailer. The Company is backed by a well known sponsor which recently acquired the Company. The credit facilities include a working capital revolver and a cash flow based term loan. In addition, the financing solution provides for a delayed draw term loan to allow the Company to execute on strategic acquisitions as it continues to successfully grow.

Aequum Capital Financial is a tech-enabled, ESG-focused specialty finance lender providing senior asset-backed and cash flow debt facilities of up to $15 million to small and medium-sized businesses throughout the U.S.

