Aequum Capital Provides Increase in Loan Commitment to Total $9.0MM for an Asset-Based Revolver to a Midwest Based Specialty Online Pharmacy

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aequum Capital is pleased to announce it recently closed an increase to bring the total commitment to $9,000,000 for a revolving credit facility to a Midwest based industry-leading, technology-focused independent online pharmacy. The Company primarily serves the specialty pharmaceutical market by providing better access to specialty medications that are difficult to access at large chains. Aequum was able to facilitate the increase while the company was consolidating locations and executing on its strategic focus for further growth.

Aequum Capital Financial is a specialty finance lender providing senior asset-based, asset based with a stretch, and cash flow debt facilities of up to $15MM to small and medium-sized businesses throughout the U.S.

