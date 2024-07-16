Aequum Capital Upsizes and Adds Bank OZK and M&T Bank to Their Bank Group

CHICAGO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aequum Capital recently expanded its revolving line of credit to $140 million with its current lenders Texas Capital Bank and Wells Fargo & Company by adding Bank OZK and M&T Bank. This upsize in financing will further augment Aequum's significant equity base led by Castlelake, LP. Aequum continues to be well-positioned to execute portfolio acquisition opportunities, as well as organic growth of its core portfolio.

About Aequum Capital

Aequum Capital Financial is a specialty finance lender providing senior asset-backed and cash flow debt facilities of up to $25 million to small and medium-sized businesses throughout the U.S. Find out more at www.aequumcapital.com

Please reach out to John Stanfield of Aequum Capital for additional details.

[email protected]

SOURCE Aequum Capital Financial LLC