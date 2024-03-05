Aequum Capital Upsizes Warehouse Line with Texas Capital Bank and Wells Fargo

CHICAGO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aequum Capital recently expanded its revolving line of credit with Texas Capital Bank and Wells Fargo & Company to $80 million. This upsize in financing will further augment Aequum's significant equity base led by Castlelake, LP. Aequum continues to be well-positioned to execute on portfolio acquisition opportunities, as well as organic growth of its core portfolio.

About Aequum Capital

Aequum Capital is a non-bank lender that provides senior asset-backed and cash flow debt facilities that range between $2MM and $25MM to small and medium-sized businesses throughout the U.S. Aequum's proprietary technology platform allows for efficient underwriting, funding, servicing, and portfolio management to ensure a quick loan closing process and hassle-free experience during the loan lifecycle for their borrowers. Find out more at www.aequumcapital.com

