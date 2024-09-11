Aequum Capital Welcomes James Farrell as Executive Director

CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aequum Capital ("Aequum"), a non-bank asset-based commercial lender, proudly announces the addition of James Farrell as its new Executive Director of Credit and Portfolio Management. With a distinguished career spanning over 35 years in commercial finance, particularly in senior secured asset-based lending, turnaround management, and business development, Jim brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight to the firm. His extensive expertise positions him to make an immediate and meaningful impact on Aequum's rapidly growing portfolio, reputation, and collaborative culture.

In his role, Jim will be a key member of the credit and portfolio management teams, focusing on expanding Aequum's national reach while maintaining the firm's commitment to providing customized lending solutions to small and medium-sized businesses.

John Stanfield, CEO of Aequum Financial Asset Management, shared his enthusiasm, saying: "We are thrilled to welcome Jim to the Aequum family. His depth of experience, leadership in commercial finance, and proven track record in managing complex lending portfolios will be invaluable as we continue to scale our business. We look forward to Jim's contributions in shaping our future and delivering even greater value to our clients. His approach aligns perfectly with our mission to support businesses with innovative financial solutions, and we couldn't be more excited to have him on board."

About Aequum Capital

Aequum Capital is a specialty finance lender providing senior asset-backed and cash flow debt facilities of up to $25 million to small and medium-sized businesses throughout the U.S.

For more information, please go to https://aequumcapital.com or contact John Ross at [email protected].

SOURCE Aequum Capital Financial LLC