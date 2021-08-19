Aera Technology Named to Constellation ShortList™ for AI-Driven Cognitive Applications

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognitive Automation company Aera Technology today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for AI-Driven Cognitive Applications for 2021. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program meet critical transformation initiative requirements for innovative organizations.

Aera delivers the Cognitive Operating System™, the first digital platform for Cognitive Automation, which is the digitization, augmentation, and automation of decision making. It is a purpose-built cloud platform that can turn vast amounts of internal, external, and physical data accumulating every second into optimal decisions that can be automatically executed across the enterprise.

"At Aera, we help the largest companies in the world achieve business agility at scale by transforming and accelerating how decisions are made," said Frederic Laluyaux, CEO of Aera Technology. "We are honored to have Constellation Research recognize our innovative platform."

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

"The ShortList™ is the first place business and technology leaders go for vendor selection," noted R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research.

"Aera's platform met our criteria based on our assessment of their technology and position in the market. We welcome them to the Shortlist for AI-Driven Cognitive Applications for 2021."

About Aera Technology

Aera Technology is the Cognitive Automation company that makes business agility happen. We deliver the first scalable digital platform that integrates with existing systems to make and execute business decisions in real time. In the era of digital acceleration, Aera helps enterprises around the world transform how they respond to the ever-changing environment. For more information, visit aeratechnology.com .

Disclaimer

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

