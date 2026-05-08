Aeradvise Group Promotes Donal Moore to Chief Executive Officer; Founder Pat Toner to Become Executive Chairman

DUBLIN, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeradvise Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Donal Moore, Chief Financial Officer, to the role of Chief Executive Officer. Founder Pat Toner, who has led Aeradvise as CEO since its inception, will move into the role of Executive Chairman, allowing him to dedicate his focus to a number of strategic growth initiatives and long-term opportunities for the Group.

Pat Toner, Aeradvise Founder and incoming Executive Chairman, commented: "I would like to express a huge thanks to Donal for his leadership and financial stewardship as a key member of the senior management team. His elevation to Chief Executive Officer is a natural next step in our planned evolution. Donal has the trust of our clients, the respect of our team, and the operational instinct to lead Aeradvise into its next phase of growth. Stepping into the role of Executive Chairman gives me the opportunity to dedicate my time to the strategic initiatives, partnerships, and long-horizon opportunities that will shape where the Group goes next. I have every confidence in Donal and the leadership team and could not be more excited about what lies ahead."

Donal Moore, incoming Chief Executive Officer, added: "It is a real privilege to take on the role of CEO of Aeradvise. Pat has built a business with a hard-earned reputation for technical depth, integrity, and the trust of our clients — that is the standard we will continue to raise. I would like to thank Pat and the Board for their confidence, and I look forward to working closely with Pat in his Executive Chairman capacity, our senior management team, and our clients as we deliver the next chapter of growth for the Group."

About

Aeradvise is an aviation regulated independent CAMO, technical consulting and asset management company serving high value aircraft leasing clients worldwide. Our team comes with several decades of experience in Leasing, Airline, OEM and MRO with some of the largest companies in the world. Our in-depth technical knowledge and expertise is vital in protecting our customers' investments throughout their assets lifecycles.

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SOURCE Aeradvise