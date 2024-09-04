Aeradvise Group Promotes Mike Byrt to Lead International Engineering Services Sales

SHANNON, Ireland, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeradvise Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Mike Byrt, Chief Operating Officer of Technical Operations, to a broader role that now includes overseeing International Engineering Services Sales.

Pat Toner, Aeradvise CEO, commented: "I would like to express a huge thanks to Mike as a key member of the senior management team for his work in managing the growth of our CAMO department & team to date. With over two decades of experience in the aerospace industry and a proven track record of operational excellence, Mike's expanded leadership will drive our AerAdvise global growth strategy, bringing our world-class engineering services to new international markets. His dedication and expertise make him the perfect leader to guide this next phase of our company's planned evolution".

Aeradvise is an aviation regulated independent CAMO, technical consulting and asset management company serving high value aircraft leasing clients worldwide. Our team comes with several decades of experience in Leasing, Airline, OEM and MRO with some of the largest companies in the world. Our in-depth technical knowledge and expertise is vital in protecting our customers' investments throughout their assets lifecycles.

