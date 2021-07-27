Aerapy® a Winner in ACHR News 2021 Dealer Design Awards

SAINT CHARLES, Ill., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerapy, a leading manufacturer of ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI or UV) products, was recognized for excellence in product design in the 18th annual Dealer Design Awards, sponsored by The Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration (ACHR) News magazine, the leading trade magazine for the heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVACR) industries. An independent panel of contractors acted as judges in the contest that awarded bronze in the Indoor Air Quality category to Aerapy's Zone360X, a groundbreaking upper room UV unit with built-in fan that helps increase air flow.

Aerapy's Zone360X upper air UV unit takes bronze in the Indoor Air Quality category of the 2021 Dealer Design Awards.

"Our company started in 2008 with a passion to improve indoor air quality through researched, tested, and study-backed UV products," said Annette Uda, founder and president of Aerapy. "We are beyond proud to have our commitment to creating innovative and effective UV products like the Zone360X recognized by HVACR industry leaders."

Winners in the Dealer Design Awards are featured in the July 26, 2021, issue of The ACHR News which is distributed nationally to over 27,000 HVACR contractors, wholesalers and distributors, and other industry professionals.

"These awards give us a unique opportunity to recognize the outstanding research and development efforts that go into many of the products serving the HVACR industry," said The ACHR News publisher, Mike Murphy. "The awards issue gives our readers an opportunity to read about innovative installation and service solutions."

While air naturally moves to upper room via convection currents, the Zone360X, an enhanced version of Aerapy's patented Zone360, features an integrated fan to draw in air for faster pathogen reduction. As the air circulates, each round trip from lower room to upper room and into the unit's disinfecting UV-C light continues to reduce pathogen load. The Zone360X includes an option of three fan speeds and a remote control. As room occupancy increases, fan speed can be increased for faster air disinfection and improved indoor air quality. Moreover, when HVAC is being serviced or otherwise unavailable the integrated fans continue to circulate the air.

About Aerapy®

Aerapy is dedicated to helping create healthy indoor environments with researched, tested, and study-backed UV technology. Aerapy's high quality, made in the USA UV products for HVAC systems and the company's standalone upper air UV units, such as the award-winning Zone360X, can be installed in new buildings or retrofitted into existing facilities. In independent laboratory testing, and in combination with Aerapy's proprietary sizing method, the company's UV technology achieved a 99.97% reduction of SARS-CoV-2 in the air, in one air pass. In additional testing against pathogens including highly resistant bacteria (MRSA), mold, viruses covering six key factors for human and zoonotic, and more, Aerapy UV also showed a greater than 99.9% reduction. Aerapy is a certified woman-owned business. For more information, visit Aerapy.com.

