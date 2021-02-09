Aerapy Upper Air UVGI Installed at Santander Bank in New York City in COVID-19 Mitigation Initiative

SAINT CHARLES, Ill., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerapy, LLC, a leading manufacturer of ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI or UV) equipment, and ECS Global Services (Energy Conservation & Supply), a turnkey lighting and controls solutions provider, have installed upper air UV units at multiple Santander Bank locations in New York City including Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island as part of a COVID-19 mitigation initiative. Aerapy's patented Zone360 along with its PSF Series of upper air UV units target ATM vestibules, teller lines, employee lounges, and selling floors to enhance the bank's cleaning protocols and help further protect the health of customers and employees.

Aerapy upper air UV unit, the Zone360, installed near an ATM at Santander Bank. Aerapy upper air UV unit, the PSF-24, installed in employee area at Santander Bank.

Aerapy UV disinfection technology harnesses the power of UV-C to kill viruses, bacteria, mold, and other pathogens. While air naturally moves to the upper room via convection currents, Aerapy upper air UV units feature an integrated fan to draw in air for faster pathogen reduction. As the air circulates, each round trip from lower room to upper room and into the unit's disinfecting UV-C light continues to reduce pathogen load. Because Aerapy upper air UV units are designed to operate while rooms are occupied air cleaning is continuous.

"UV, and upper air UV in particular, has a successful history of helping prevent the spread of diseases and, as the current pandemic has progressed, so has our knowledge of how COVID-19 is spread," said Annette Uda, founder and president of Aerapy. "Aerosols are now widely recognized as a key transmission route for SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, which is why keeping air sanitized is critical in indoor spaces like banks, offices, schools, retail spaces, and, of course, healthcare environments."

In independent laboratory testing, and in combination with Aerapy's proprietary sizing method, the company's UV equipment achieved a 99.97% reduction of SARS-CoV-2 in the air, in one air pass. In additional testing against pathogens including MRSA, enterovirus, and MS2 bacteriophage, Aerapy UV also showed a greater than 99.9% reduction.

"What we've learned during this pandemic is that circumstances can change virtually overnight which is why installing Aerapy UV today helps Santander be prepared for tomorrow," said Uda. "Aerapy UV is researched, tested, and study-backed to take on existing pathogens and those that may come."

About Aerapy

Since 2008, Aerapy has manufactured UV products for indoor environments. Aerapy's in-duct UV equipment for HVAC systems offer true air cleaning capability, as well as coil cleaning, while standalone upper air UV units, such as the patented Zone360, bring the same pathogen kill rate for buildings that need immediate targeted pathogen load reduction or for those without HVAC looking to add additional airflow and circulation and reduce pathogens. Aerapy UV can be installed in new buildings or retrofitted into existing facilities and does not produce harmful ozone. For more on Aerapy, a certified woman-owned business, visit https://aerapy.com.

About ECS Global Services (Energy Conservation & Supply)

ECS Global Services is a leading provider of integrated building and energy intelligence solutions. Founded on the basic principle that what's good for your business is also good for the world, ECS Global Services has expanded beyond lighting and controls to include EV charging stations and UV light solutions. ECS Global Services has served the needs of businesses seeking cost effective demand side management since 1995. Their client base includes Fortune 500 companies in the retail, real estate management, healthcare, and financial sectors, as well as municipal and governmental authorities, real estate developers, and contractors. For more visit https://enerconsupply.com.

