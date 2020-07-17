AerCap, Air Transat and Airbus Celebrate Milestone A321LR Sustainable Aviation Fuel Delivery Flight

DUBLIN, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap") (NYSE: AER), the world's largest Airbus A320neo Family lessor, has today announced the delivery of two new A321LRs on operating lease to Air Transat.

Air Transat has today operated the world's first A321LR delivery flight from the Airbus facility in Hamburg to Montreal, Canada, using a blend of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The flight, totalling 3115 nautical miles (5769 kilometres), had a carbon neutral footprint with the airline purchasing carbon credits to offset the Co2 emissions from the fossil fuel portion burned during the delivery flight.

"We are very pleased to be a part of this historic milestone, working together with our partners at Airbus and with our long-time customer, Air Transat, to help them meet their sustainable growth ambitions," said Philip Scruggs, President and Chief Commercial Officer of AerCap. "The A321LR, with up to 15 percent lower fuel consumption, will allow Air Transat to generate significant fuel savings while reducing the environmental impact of its operations. AerCap is committed to facilitating the move towards more sustainable air travel underpinned by its target to transition its fleet to approximately two-thirds new technology aircraft by 2021."

"We are delighted to welcome the fifth and sixth Airbus A321LRs to our fleet today and to be, together with AerCap, the first Airbus customer to take advantage of the new SAF delivery option at its Hamburg plant," said Jean-François Lemay, President of Air Transat. "This initiative is part of our commitment to reducing our own carbon footprint while contributing to the achievement of the airline industry's ambitious decarbonization targets. In addition, the A321LR is the ideal aircraft for the transformation of our fleet and the relaunch of our flight operations on July 23, thanks in particular to its medium capacity, extended range and fuel efficiency."

