AerCap and Boeing Celebrate 100th Contracted 737-800BCF Delivery

AerCap Cargo has 65 firm orders and a further 9 options for the 737-800BCF

737-800BCF versatility and reliability have made it the 'workhorse' for the express and e-commerce cargo market

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap" or the "Company") ( NYSE: AER) and Boeing today announced the milestone delivery of the 100th contracted 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF). The 100th 737-800BCF was converted at Boeing Shanghai Aviation Services Co. Ltd., (BSAS), home to the first 737-800BCF conversion line.

AerCap Cargo has leased the aircraft to GOL Linhas Aéreas, which will be operated for a Latin-American e-commerce company, as part of the growth strategy and logistics solution of GOLLOG, GOL's logistics business unit.

"We are delighted to be a part of this significant milestone with our partners at Boeing," said Rich Greener, Head of AerCap Cargo. "Since launching the 737-800BCF program with Boeing in 2016, the e-commerce market has grown at a phenomenal rate with increased demand from e-commerce retail businesses. Thanks to its versatility and reliability, the 737-800BCF is becoming the workhorse for express air cargo and e-commerce networks."

"We are honored to celebrate this milestone with AerCap Cargo, a customer that has been an integral part of the 737-800BCF program's success since program launch," said Kate Schaefer, vice president of Boeing's Commercial Modifications, Engineering & Specialty Products business. "Across five continents, our customers' 737-800BCF utilization hours are far surpassing those of the previous generation fleet. It's a testament to the important role these freighters play in unlocking market opportunities for our air cargo operators and their customers."

AerCap Cargo has more than 25 years' experience in freighter leasing, including Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) conversions, with more than 100 successful conversions. AerCap Cargo's 737-800BCF customers include West Atlantic Group, Amazon Air, GOL, JD.com, Kargo Xpress, ASL and Longhao Airlines.

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is based in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Miami, Singapore, Memphis, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle, Toulouse and other locations around the world.

