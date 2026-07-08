AerCap Cargo Signs Lease Agreements with China Southern Group for Three Boeing 777-300ERSF Converted Freighters

DUBLIN, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap" or the "Company") (NYSE: AER) today announced that it has signed lease agreements with China Southern Air Logistics Co. Ltd. ("China Southern Airlines Cargo") for three Boeing 777-300ERSF converted freighter aircraft.

The aircraft, also known as "The Big Twin," represents the first passenger-to-freighter conversion program for the Boeing 777-300ER. The first aircraft is scheduled for delivery in October 2027, while the second and third aircraft are scheduled for delivery in Q1 and Q2 2028, respectively.

"We are delighted to once again support the China Southern Group, a long-standing AerCap customer and a key participant in the global air transportation market," said Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of AerCap. "Through this important transaction, China Southern Airlines Cargo will add three B777-300ERSF aircraft to its fleet, offering an exceptional combination of range, payload capability and efficiency, powered by the proven GE90 platform. The aircraft will integrate seamlessly into China Southern Air Logistics' existing B777 fleet. We extend our sincere thanks to the teams at China Southern Airlines, China Southern Air Logistics and China Southern Airlines Cargo for their trust and partnership, and look forward to supporting their continued expansion."

Li Xiao, Chairman, CSA Logistics said, "We are delighted to sign this significant agreement, extending our long-standing partnership with AerCap. The introduction of the Boeing 777-300ERSF converted freighters marks a major milestone in the continued evolution of our fleet. These aircraft will provide strong support for our strategy to expand intercontinental routes, enabling us to deliver superior service to customers worldwide."

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is headquartered in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Memphis, Miami, Singapore, London, Dubai, Shanghai, Amsterdam and other locations around the world.

About China Southern Airlines Cargo

China Southern Airlines, the largest airline in China in terms of passenger carried, operates the largest fleet with intensive route network, ranking the first in Asia and the forth in the world. With the rapid growth of China Southern, our cargo business is also thriving. Starting from wet-leased freighters, to currently operating a self-owned fleet of two Boeing 747-400Fs and twelve Boeing 777-200F freighters, China Southern Cargo has achieved leapfrog development. With a long term vision and globalization strategy, China Southern Cargo established Shanghai and Guangzhou as its "dual-cargo-hubs", developed a freighter network which covers 10 domestic and international stations, including Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chongqing, Amsterdam, Stansted, Frankfurt, Los Angeles, Chicago, Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi. At the same time, China Southern offers seamless belly cargo transportation service with more than 700 passenger aircraft. We have successfully constructed worldwide cargo coverage through connecting the air and the ground networks. Through SPA with more than 50 partner airlines, China Southern Cargo service can reach more than 300 cities around the globe. In addition, by well-developed domestic and international trucking network, it can extend to 260 trucking destinations. China Southern Cargo has strong ground handling capability in China with self-handled cargo terminals located in 12 cities in China, including Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Dalian, Shenyang, Urumqi, Haikou, Zhengzhou, Changsha, Changchun, Harbin, Guiyang and Wuhan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "will," "aim," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the availability of capital to us and to our customers and changes in interest rates; the ability of our lessees and potential lessees to make lease payments to us; our ability to successfully negotiate flight equipment (which includes aircraft, engines and helicopters) purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to repossess flight equipment under defaulted leases, and to control costs and expenses; changes in the overall demand for commercial aviation leasing and aviation asset management services; the continued impacts of the Ukraine Conflict, including the resulting sanctions by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and other countries, on our business and results of operations, financial condition and cash flows; the effects of terrorist attacks on the aviation industry and on our operations; the economic condition of the global airline and cargo industry and economic and political conditions; the impact of hostilities in the Middle East, or any escalation thereof, on the aviation industry or our business; trade tensions, including U.S. tariffs and retaliatory measures by the European Union, China and other countries, and the resulting geopolitical uncertainty; development of increased government regulation, including travel restrictions, sanctions, regulation of trade and the imposition of import and export controls, tariffs and other trade barriers; a downgrade in any of our credit ratings; competitive pressures within the industry; regulatory changes affecting commercial flight equipment operators, flight equipment maintenance, engine standards, accounting standards and taxes; and disruptions and security breaches affecting our information systems or the information systems of our third-party providers.

As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. These and other important factors and risks are discussed in AerCap's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com .

SOURCE AerCap Holdings N.V.