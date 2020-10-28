AerCap Delivers a New Airbus A321NEO to Sichuan Airlines

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap") (NYSE: AER) today announced the delivery of a new Airbus A321-200Neo aircraft, powered by Pratt and Whitney engines, to Chengdu-based Sichuan Airlines. The aircraft is on a long-term operating lease from AerCap's order book with Airbus.

AerCap's President and Chief Commercial Officer Philip Scruggs said, "We are very pleased to continue supporting Sichuan Airline's narrowbody fleet renewal. The Airbus A321neo aircraft will enable Sichuan to expand its short haul network more economically, further enhancing its overall operations and advancing its commitment to maintain a highly competitive, fuel-efficient fleet. We wish Chairman Li Haiying and all the team at Sichuan Airlines every success and we look forward to working with them for many years to come."

Sichuan Airlines' Chairman Li Haiying said, "This delivery clearly demonstrates the strong relationship between our two companies, and I would like to extend my gratitude to AerCap for enabling Sichuan to meet its growth targets, even during such global challenges".

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Los Angeles, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

