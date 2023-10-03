AerCap Delivers First of Eight New Airbus A321neo Aircraft to LATAM Airlines

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap" or the "Company") (NYSE: AER) today announced it has delivered the first of eight new Airbus A321neo aircraft to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ("LATAM AIRLINES"). The remaining aircraft are scheduled to deliver through 2023 and 2024.

The newly delivered aircraft took off from the Airbus Delivery Center in Hamburg, Germany, to Brazil using 49% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

"We are pleased to deliver to our longstanding customer, LATAM Airlines Group, their first A321neo aircraft," said Peter Anderson, the Chief Commercial Officer of AerCap. "This delivery is the first of a number of A321neos from AerCap and will help support LATAM's fleet modernization and commitment to greater efficiency and sustainability. We wish the LATAM team every success and look forward to continuing to build on our strong partnership as these aircraft deliver."

"Our fleet renewal and modernization strategy is fully aligned with our commitment to sustainability and brings us closer to the goal of becoming a carbon-neutral group by 2050," said LATAM Airlines Group, CFO, Ramiro Alfonsín. "We will continue to work on enhancing the current fleet with next-generation aircraft to further improve our connectivity while caring for the environment."

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is based in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Miami, Singapore, Memphis, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Dubai, Seattle, Toulouse and other locations around the world.

About LATAM Airlines Group S.A.



LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its subsidiaries are the leading airline group in Latin America, with presence in five domestic markets in the region: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, in addition to international operations within Latin America and to Europe, Oceania, the United States and the Caribbean. The group has a fleet of Boeing 767, 777, 787, Airbus A321, A320, A320neo and A319 aircraft. LATAM Cargo Chile, LATAM Cargo Colombia and LATAM Cargo Brazil are the LATAM group's cargo subsidiaries, having a combined fleet of 18 freighter aircraft, which will gradually increase to a total of 19 cargo aircraft by 2024. These cargo subsidiaries have access to the group's passenger aircraft, and operate within the LATAM group network, as well as on exclusive international routes for cargo transportation. In addition, they offer a modern infrastructure and a wide variety of services and support options to meet the needs of its customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "will," "aim," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors, including the impacts of, and associated responses to: the Ukraine Conflict, the Covid-19 pandemic, that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com and follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/aercapnv.

SOURCE AerCap Holdings N.V.