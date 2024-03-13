AerCap Delivers First of Four New Airbus A330neo Aircraft to Corsair

DUBLIN, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap") (NYSE: AER) today announced it has delivered the first of four new Airbus A330neo aircraft to Corsair S.A. ("Corsair"). The remaining three aircraft are scheduled to deliver through 2024.

"We are delighted to deliver the first of four A330neo aircraft to Corsair," said Peter Anderson, the Chief Commercial Officer of AerCap. "The A330neo is one of the most desirable and in-demand aircraft in the world and will not only support Corsair's widebody fleet modernization but will bolster their sustainability commitments by reducing emissions and enhancing operational efficiency. We wish Pascal de Izaguirre and all the team at Corsair every success and look forward to working with them as these aircraft deliver."

"With the delivery of this new A330neo aircraft, Corsair is entering the second and final phase of its fleet renewal plan. By the end of 2024, we will have added a further four new A330neos to our fleet, the first of which will be deployed to service destinations in the French West Indies, commencing March 19. Subsequently, the second aircraft is scheduled to operate between France and the Ivory Coast, commencing in April. By the end of this year, all Corsair routes will be operated by A330neo aircraft. Our fleet will be among the youngest fleet in the world, lowering the impact on the environment while enhancing our customers' travel experience," said Pascal de Izaguirre, the CEO of Corsair.

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is based in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Miami, Singapore, Memphis, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Dubai, Seattle, Toulouse and other locations around the world.

Corsair is a French long-haul airline, employing 1,118 staff members. It transports 1.5 million passengers annually. Corsair operates flights to the Caribbean (Guadeloupe, Martinique), the Indian Ocean (Réunion Island, Mauritius, Mayotte, Madagascar), Africa (Ivory Coast, Mali, Benin), and Canada (Montreal). Corsair operates from Paris/Orly, Lyon, Marseille, Bordeaux, and Nantes.

