AerCap Delivers First of Ten New Airbus A321neo Aircraft to Thai Airways

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap" or the "Company") (NYSE: AER) today announced it has delivered the first of ten new Airbus A321neo aircraft to Thai Airways International Public Company Limited ("THAI"). The remaining nine aircraft are scheduled to deliver through 2028.

"AerCap is proud to introduce the A321neo to our long-standing, valued partner, THAI Airways, reinforcing our commitment to their fleet modernization strategy," said Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of AerCap. "Our relationship with THAI began in the mid-1990s with the lease of Airbus A330-300s and Boeing 737-400s. Since then, we have supported their evolution through periods of transformation, and today we celebrate a revitalized, financially robust airline. We thank THAI for their trust and partnership and wish them continued success."

Chai Eamsiri, THAI Chief Executive Officer stated, "The arrival of THAI's first Airbus A321neo marks a significant milestone in our efforts to modernize and enhance the efficiency of our fleet. The first ten aircraft entering into service will be operated under lease agreements with AerCap. This partnership supports THAI's fleet modernization and helps strengthen our fleet and global competitiveness. Equipped with advanced, energy-efficient, and environmentally responsible technologies, the A321neo delivers meaningful reductions in fuel consumption and carbon emissions. These improvements underscore THAI's unwavering commitment to sustainability and responsible operations, while delivering greater value and reliability to our passengers."

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is based in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Memphis, Miami, Singapore, London, Dubai, Shanghai, Amsterdam and other locations around the world.

About Thai Airways

Established in 1960, THAI operates from Suvarnabhumi Airport with a network spanning 64 destinations in 30 countries worldwide, connecting Thailand with key regions across Asia, Europe, Australia, and domestic routes. At THAI, every journey is guided by more than just destinations—it is guided by responsibility. Rooted in THAI's values of care and respect, THAI is committed to protecting the world it connects.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "will," "aim," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the availability of capital to us and to our customers and changes in interest rates; the ability of our lessees and potential lessees to make lease payments to us; our ability to successfully negotiate flight equipment (which includes aircraft, engines and helicopters) purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to repossess flight equipment under defaulted leases, and to control costs and expenses; changes in the overall demand for commercial aviation leasing and aviation asset management services; the continued impacts of the Ukraine Conflict, including the resulting sanctions by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and other countries, on our business and results of operations, financial condition and cash flows; the effects of terrorist attacks on the aviation industry and on our operations; the economic condition of the global airline and cargo industry and economic and political conditions; the impact of hostilities in the Middle East, or any escalation thereof, on the aviation industry or our business; trade tensions, including U.S. tariffs and retaliatory measures by China and other countries, and the resulting geopolitical uncertainty; development of increased government regulation, including travel restrictions, sanctions, regulation of trade and the imposition of import and export controls, tariffs and other trade barriers; a downgrade in any of our credit ratings; competitive pressures within the industry; regulatory changes affecting commercial flight equipment operators, flight equipment maintenance, engine standards, accounting standards and taxes; and disruptions and security breaches affecting our information systems or the information systems of our third-party providers.

As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. These and other important factors and risks are discussed in AerCap's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

