AerCap Delivers its First Airbus A321 Passenger-to-Freighter Converted Aircraft to IndiGo

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap" or the "Company") (NYSE: AER) today announced it has delivered its first Airbus A321 Passenger-to-Freighter ("P2F") aircraft to IndiGo.

The aircraft conversion was completed by Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH ("EFW") before being delivered to IndiGo at ST Engineering Aerospace in Singapore.

"We are delighted to celebrate the delivery of AerCap's first A321 Passenger-to-Freighter aircraft with our longstanding customer, IndiGo. The A321P2F is a best-in-class narrowbody freighter solution, offering superior economics in terms of fuel-efficiency and flexibility to meet the growing demand of cargo operators," said Rich Greener, the Head of AerCap Cargo. "We wish IndiGo every success as they expand their fleet to meet their customers' freighter needs, and we thank the EFW and ST Engineering Aerospace teams for their support with this conversion program."

"We are pleased that our customer, AerCap, the world's largest aviation lessor, has taken delivery of their very first Airbus freighter for its customer IndiGo," said Jordi Boto, CEO of EFW. "We look forward to supporting AerCap's commitment to expanding its A321P2F fleet over the next two years with numerous deliveries of our freighter conversions."

In 2022, AerCap announced it had placed a firm order for 15 Airbus A321-200 P2F aircraft conversions and an option for a further 15 A321P2F conversions with EFW.

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is based in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Miami, Singapore, Memphis, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Dubai, Seattle, Toulouse and other locations around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "will," "aim," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors, including the impacts of, and associated responses to: the Ukraine Conflict, the Covid-19 pandemic, that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

