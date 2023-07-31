AerCap Holdings N.V. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2023

Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $493 million , or $2.12 per share.

Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $596 million , or $2.56 per share.

Raising full year 2023 adjusted earnings per share guidance to range of $8.50 - $9.00 .

New $500 million share repurchase program authorized.

"AerCap produced another strong performance for the second quarter of 2023. We continue to benefit from strong demand for our aviation assets, as well as a robust sales market. Our confidence in the future is demonstrated by our increased 2023 full year EPS guidance as well as our new $500 million share repurchase program, which takes our share repurchase authorizations so far this year to $1.5 billion," said Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of AerCap.

Highlights:

Return on equity of 12% and adjusted return on equity of 15% for the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted debt/equity ratio of 2.51 to 1 as of June 30, 2023 .

. 25% margin on gain on sale of assets in the second quarter of 2023.

Cash flow from operating activities was $1.2 billion for the second quarter of 2023.

for the second quarter of 2023. Executed 215 transactions in the second quarter of 2023, including 124 lease agreements, 32 purchases and 59 sales.

100% of new aircraft order book placed through 2024.

Book value per share of $71.46 as of June 30, 2023 , an increase of ~14% from June 30, 2022 .

as of , an increase of ~14% from . ~5.1 million shares repurchased in the second quarter of 2023, at an average price of $58.54 , for a total of $296 million .

, for a total of . Increased full year 2023 adjusted earnings per share guidance to a range of $8.50 - $9.00 , which does not include 2H 2023 gains on sale.

Revenue and Net Spread





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2023

2022

% increase/

(decrease)

2023

2022

% increase/

(decrease)



(U.S. Dollars in millions)

(U.S. Dollars in millions) Lease revenue:























Basic lease rents

$1,561

$1,462

7 %

$3,098

$3,015

3 % Maintenance rents and other receipts

156

103

52 %

343

289

19 % Total lease revenue

1,717

1,564

10 %

3,441

3,304

4 % Net gain on sale of assets

166

35

371 %

265

38

589 % Other income

41

71

(42 %)

83

118

(29 %) Total Revenues and other income

$1,924

$1,671

15 %

$3,790

$3,461

10 %

Basic lease rents were $1,561 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared with $1,462 million for the same period in 2022. Basic lease rents for the second quarter of 2023 were impacted by $41 million of lease premium amortization.

Maintenance rents and other receipts were $156 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared with $103 million for the same period in 2022. Maintenance rents for the second quarter of 2023 were impacted by $29 million as a result of maintenance rights assets that were amortized to revenue.

Net gain on sale of assets for the second quarter of 2023 was $166 million, relating to 52 assets sold for $818 million, compared with $35 million for the same period in 2022, relating to 29 assets sold for $386 million. The increase was primarily due to the volume and composition of asset sales.

Other income for the second quarter of 2023 was $41 million, compared with $71 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by higher proceeds from unsecured claims recognized in the second quarter of 2022.





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2023

2022

% increase/

(decrease)

2023

2022

% increase/

(decrease)



(U.S. Dollars in millions)

(U.S. Dollars in millions)

























Basic lease rents

$1,561

$1,462

7 %

$3,098

$3,015

3 % Adjusted for:























Amortization of lease premium/deficiency

41

52

(21 %)

84

109

(23 %) Basic lease rents excluding amortization of lease premium/deficiency

$1,603

$1,514

6 %

$3,182

$3,124

2 %

























Interest expense

427

400

7 %

864

781

11 % Adjusted for:























Mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps

3

3

—

(11)

39

NA Interest expense excluding mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps

430

403

7 %

853

820

4 % Adjusted net interest margin (*)

$1,172

$1,110

6 %

$2,329

$2,304

1 % Depreciation and amortization

(616)

(581)

6 %

(1,226)

(1,215)

1 % Adjusted net interest margin, less depreciation and amortization

$557

$530

5 %

$1,103

$1,089

1 %

























Average lease assets (*)

$59,656

$59,064

1 %

$59,432

$60,601

(2 %) Annualized net spread (*)

7.9 %

7.5 %





7.8 %

7.6 %



Annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization (*)

3.7 %

3.6 %





3.7 %

3.6 %































(*) Refer to "Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release" for details relating to these non-GAAP measures and metrics

Interest expense excluding mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps was $430 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared with $403 million for the same period in 2022. AerCap's average cost of debt was 3.4% for the second quarter of 2023 and 3.0% for the same period in 2022, excluding debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2023

2022

% increase/

(decrease)

2023

2022

% increase/

(decrease)



(U.S. Dollars in millions)

(U.S. Dollars in millions)

























Selling, general and administrative expenses (excluding share-

based compensation expenses)

$98

$78

25 %

$182

$148

23 % Share-based compensation expenses

22

27

(19 %)

49

54

(9 %) Selling, general and administrative expenses

$120

$105

14 %

$230

$202

14 %

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $120 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared with $105 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily driven by higher personnel and travel-related expenses.

Other Expenses

Leasing expenses were $229 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared with $193 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher maintenance rights asset amortization.

Effective Tax Rate

AerCap's effective tax rate was 14.1% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to an effective tax rate of 14.0% for the second quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate is impacted by the source and amount of earnings among our different tax jurisdictions as well as the amount of permanent tax differences relative to pre-tax income or loss, and certain other discrete items.

Book Value Per Share





June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022



(U.S. Dollars in millions,

except share and per share data)









Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity

$16,312

$15,034









Ordinary shares outstanding

232,505,493

245,848,357 Unvested restricted stock

(4,233,182)

(5,032,769) Ordinary shares outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock)

228,272,311

240,815,588









Book value per ordinary share outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock)

$71.46

$62.43

Financial Position





June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

% increase/ (decrease) over December 31, 2022



(U.S. Dollars in millions)













Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$1,317

$1,757

(25 %) Total assets

69,928

69,727

— % Debt

46,256

46,533

(1 %) Total liabilities

53,538

53,532

— % Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity

16,312

16,118

1 % Total equity

16,391

16,195

1 %















Flight Equipment

As of June 30, 2023, AerCap's portfolio consisted of 3,467 aircraft, engines and helicopters that were owned, on order or managed. The average age of the company's owned aircraft fleet as of June 30, 2023 was 7.3 years (4.3 years for new technology aircraft, 13.8 years for current technology aircraft) and the average remaining contracted lease term was 7.2 years.

Share Repurchase Program

In July 2023, our Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program authorizing total repurchases of up to $500 million of AerCap ordinary shares through December 31, 2023. Repurchases under the program may be made through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions in accordance with applicable U.S. federal securities laws. The timing of repurchases and the exact number of ordinary shares to be purchased will be determined by the Company's management, in its discretion, and will depend upon market conditions and other factors. The program will be funded using the Company's cash on hand and cash generated from operations. The program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release

The financial information presented in this press release is not audited.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

The following are definitions of non-GAAP measures and metrics used in this press release. We believe these measures and metrics may further assist investors in their understanding of our performance. These measures and metrics should not be viewed in isolation and should only be used in conjunction with and as a supplement to our U.S. GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP measures and metrics are not uniformly defined by all companies, including those in our industry, and so this additional information may not be comparable with similarly-titled measures and metrics and disclosures by other companies.

Adjusted net income / earnings per share and adjusted return on equity

Adjusted net income is calculated as net income excluding the after-tax impact of the amortization of maintenance rights and lease premium assets recognized under purchase accounting and net recoveries related to the Ukraine Conflict. Adjusted earnings per share is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by the weighted average of our ordinary shares outstanding. Adjusted return on equity is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by average shareholders' equity. Given the relative significance of these items during 2023, we have chosen to present this measure in order to assist investors in their understanding of the changes and trends related to our earnings.





Three months ended June 30, 2023

Six months ended June 30, 2023



Net income

Earnings per share

Net income

Earnings per share



(U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data)

















Net income / earnings per share

$493

$2.12

$925

$3.90

















Adjusted for:















Amortization of maintenance rights and lease premium

assets recognized under purchase accounting (*)

132

0.57

299

1.26 Net recoveries related to Ukraine Conflict

(14)

(0.06)

(28)

(0.12) Income tax effect of above adjustments

(15)

(0.06)

(34)

(0.14) Adjusted net income / earnings per share

$596

$2.56

$1,162

$4.90 Average AerCap HoldingsNV. shareholders' equity





$16,179





$16,158 Return on equity





12 %





11 % Adjusted return on equity





15 %





14 %



(*) Includes $41 million adjustment to basic lease rents, $29 million adjustment to maintenance revenues and $62 million adjustment to leasing expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2023, and $84 million adjustment to basic lease rents, $74 million adjustment to maintenance revenues and $141 million adjustment to leasing expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2023



Adjusted debt/equity ratio

This measure is the ratio obtained by dividing adjusted debt by adjusted equity.

Adjusted debt means consolidated total debt less cash and cash equivalents, and less a 50% equity credit with respect to certain long-term subordinated debt.

Adjusted equity means total equity, plus the 50% equity credit relating to the long-term subordinated debt.

Adjusted debt and adjusted equity are adjusted by the 50% equity credit to reflect the equity nature of those financing arrangements and to provide information that is consistent with definitions under certain of our debt covenants. We believe this measure may further assist investors in their understanding of our capital structure and leverage.





June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022



(U.S. Dollars in millions,

except debt/equity ratio)









Debt

$46,256

$46,533









Adjusted for:







Cash and cash equivalents

(1,154)

(1,597) 50% credit for long-term subordinated debt

(1,125)

(1,125) Adjusted debt

$43,977

$43,811



















Equity

$16,391

$16,195









Adjusted for:







50% credit for long-term subordinated debt

1,125

1,125 Adjusted equity

$17,516

$17,320









Adjusted debt/equity ratio

2.51 to 1

2.53 to 1

Adjusted net interest margin, annualized net spread, annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization and average cost of debt

Adjusted net interest margin is calculated as the difference between basic lease rents, excluding the impact of the amortization of lease premium/deficiency recognized under purchase accounting, and interest expense, excluding the impact of the mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps. Annualized net spread is adjusted net interest margin expressed as a percentage of average lease assets. Annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization is adjusted net interest margin less depreciation and amortization expressed as a percentage of average lease assets.

Average cost of debt is calculated as interest expense, excluding mark-to-market on interest rate caps and swaps, debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts, divided by average debt balance.





Three months ended June 30,



2023

2022



(U.S. Dollars in millions)









Interest expense

$427

$400









Adjusted for:







Mark-to-market on interest rate caps and swaps

3

3 Debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts

(38)

(37) Interest expense, excluding mark-to-market on interest rate caps and swaps, debt issuance

costs, upfront fees and other impacts

$393

$366









Average debt balance

$46,553

$48,769









Average cost of debt

3.4 %

3.0 %

Lease assets

Lease assets include flight equipment held for operating leases, flight equipment held for sale, net investment in finance leases and maintenance rights assets.

Aviation assets

Aviation assets include aircraft, engines and helicopters.

AerCap Holdings N.V











Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets











(U.S. Dollars in thousands)





























June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

















Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,153,922

$ 1,597,147



Restricted cash

163,065

159,623



Trade receivables

62,993

132,202



Flight equipment held for operating leases, net

55,604,909

55,220,809



Investment in finance leases, net

1,373,096

1,356,072



Flight equipment held for sale

808,525

292,808



Prepayments on flight equipment

3,697,818

3,806,602



Maintenance rights and lease premium, net

2,977,729

3,364,453



Other intangibles, net

174,164

185,210



Deferred tax assets

206,221

210,334



Associated companies

870,312

811,219



Other assets

2,835,653

2,590,439



Total Assets

$ 69,928,407

$ 69,726,918































Liabilities and Equity











Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

$ 1,504,518

$ 1,494,953



Accrued maintenance liability

2,567,107

2,503,202



Lessee deposit liability

876,556

806,655



Debt

46,255,843

46,532,960



Deferred tax liabilities

2,333,875

2,194,098



Total Liabilities

53,537,899

53,531,868

















Ordinary share capital €0.01 par value, 450,000,000 ordinary shares authorized as of June 30, 2023 and

December 31, 2022 respectively 250,347,345 and 250,347,345 ordinary shares issued and 232,505,493 and 245,931,275

ordinary shares outstanding (including 4,233,182 and 4,837,602 unvested restricted stock) as of

June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

3,024

3,024



Additional paid-in capital

8,604,293

8,586,034



Treasury shares, at cost (17,841,852 and 4,416,070 ordinary shares as of June 30, 2023 and

December 31, 2022, respectively)

(1,026,074)

(254,699)



Accumulated other comprehensive income

132,624

108,226



Accumulated retained earnings

8,598,005

7,674,922



Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity

16,311,872

16,117,507



Non-controlling interest

78,636

77,543



Total Equity

16,390,508

16,195,050

















Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 69,928,407

$ 69,726,918













































































AerCap Holdings N.V



















Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements



















(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)













































Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,







2023

2022

2023

2022

























Revenues and other income



















Lease revenue:



















Basic lease rents

$ 1,561,368

$ 1,461,526

$ 3,098,031

$ 3,015,172



Maintenance rents and other receipts

156,014

102,798

343,156

288,693



Total lease revenue

1,717,382

1,564,324

3,441,187

3,303,865



Net gain on sale of assets

165,909

35,200

265,449

38,485



Other income

41,090

71,188

83,467

118,378



Total Revenues and other income

1,924,381

1,670,712

3,790,103

3,460,728

























Expenses



















Depreciation and amortization

615,604

580,744

1,226,121

1,215,158



Net (recoveries) charges related to Ukraine Conflict

(13,964)

-

(28,072)

2,728,718



Asset impairment

2,098

11,803

36,433

14,228



Interest expense

427,376

399,994

863,598

780,779



Loss on debt extinguishment

790

901

3,851

2,041



Leasing expenses

229,238

193,231

455,247

401,286



Selling, general and administrative expenses

119,737

104,872

230,341

202,347



Transaction and integration-related expenses

-

9,245

-

26,633



Total Expenses

1,380,879

1,300,790

2,787,519

5,371,190

























(Loss) gain on investments at fair value

(5,259)

(12,464)

3,986

(12,351)

























Income (loss) before income taxes and income of investments



















accounted for under the equity method

538,243

357,458

1,006,570

(1,922,813)

























Income tax (expense) benefit

(75,747)

(50,044)

(141,341)

228,263



Equity in net earnings of investments accounted for under the equity method

34,374

33,148

66,918

34,431

























Net income (loss)

$ 496,870

$ 340,562

$ 932,147

($ 1,660,119)

























Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

(3,976)

(736)

(7,148)

(885)

























Net income (loss) attributable to AerCap HoldingsNV

$ 492,894

$ 339,826

$ 924,999

($ 1,661,004)

























Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ 2.13

$ 1.41

$ 3.93

($ 6.92)



Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 2.12

$ 1.40

$ 3.90

($ 6.92)

























Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

231,318,582

240,367,450

235,321,261

240,008,449



Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

232,866,512

242,264,561

237,204,222

240,008,449



















































AerCap Holdings N.V











Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows











(U.S. Dollars in thousands)





























Six months ended June 30,







2023

2022

















Net income (loss)

$ 932,147

($ 1,660,119)



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization

1,226,121

1,215,158



Net (recoveries) charges related to Ukraine Conflict

(15,072)

2,938,487



Asset impairment

36,433

14,228



Amortization of debt issuance costs, debt discount, debt premium and lease premium

130,723

161,633



Maintenance rights write-off

214,821

179,667



Maintenance liability release to income

(145,006)

(131,427)



Net gain on sale of assets

(265,449)

(38,485)



Deferred tax expense (benefit)

145,085

(225,819)



Share-based compensation

48,669

54,381



Collections of finance leases

233,812

140,140



(Gain) loss on investments at fair value

(3,986)

12,351



Loss on debt extinguishment

3,851

2,041



Other

(16,089)

(94,400)



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Trade receivables

65,486

44,327



Other assets

(56,712)

48,132



Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

21,762

(151,845)



Net cash provided by operating activities

2,556,596

2,508,450

















Purchase of flight equipment

(2,290,042)

(1,328,669)



Proceeds from sale or disposal of assets

944,798

796,373



Prepayments on flight equipment

(789,408)

(415,070)



Other

(116,636)

84,683



Net cash used in investing activities

(2,251,288)

(862,683)

















Issuance of debt

2,327,579

84,996



Repayment of debt

(2,590,220)

(2,413,244)



Debt issuance and extinguishment costs paid, net of debt premium received

(35,627)

(9,135)



Maintenance payments received

378,292

353,522



Maintenance payments returned

(109,522)

(172,570)



Security deposits received

193,524

148,781



Security deposits returned

(114,150)

(140,441)



Dividend paid to non-controlling interest holders

(6,055)

(580)



Repurchase of shares and tax withholdings on share-based compensation

(790,013)

(8,140)



Net cash used in financing activities

(746,192)

(2,156,811)

















Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(440,884)

(511,044)



Effect of exchange rate changes

1,101

(1,260)



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,756,770

1,914,753



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 1,316,987

$ 1,402,449

















SOURCE AerCap Holdings N.V.