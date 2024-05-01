AerCap Holdings N.V. Reports Strong Financial Results for First Quarter 2024

Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $604 million , or $3.02 per share.

Adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $658 million , or $3.29 per share.

Raising full year 2024 adjusted earnings per share guidance to approximately $9.20 .

DUBLIN, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER), the industry leader across all areas of aviation leasing, today reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2024.

"AerCap continued its strong performance during the first quarter. Our business is performing very well and the demand for our aviation assets remains robust," said Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of AerCap. "During the quarter, we generated adjusted net income of $658 million and adjusted earnings per share of $3.29, as well as operating cash flow of $1.4 billion. As a result of this strong start to the year, we are raising our earnings guidance for the full year 2024."

Highlights:

Increasing full year 2024 adjusted earnings per share guidance to approximately $9.20 , not including any gains on sale for the remainder of the year.





, not including any gains on sale for the remainder of the year. Return on equity of 14% and adjusted return on equity of 16% for the first quarter of 2024.





Adjusted debt/equity ratio of 2.40 to 1 as of March 31, 2024 .





. Unlevered gain on sale margin of 21% for assets sold in the first quarter of 2024, or 1.72x book value on an equity basis.





Cash flow from operating activities of $1.4 billion for the first quarter of 2024.





for the first quarter of 2024. Book value per share of $87.47 as of March 31, 2024 , an increase of approximately 27% from March 31, 2023 .





as of , an increase of approximately 27% from . Returned $336 million to shareholders through the repurchase of 4.3 million shares during the first quarter of 2024, at an average price of $77.89 per share.

Revenue and Net Spread





Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023

% increase/

(decrease)



(U.S. Dollars in millions) Lease revenue:











Basic lease rents

$1,586

$1,537

3 % Maintenance rents and other receipts

179

187

(4 %) Total lease revenue

1,765

1,724

2 % Net gain on sale of assets

160

100

60 % Other income

93

42

120 % Total Revenues and other income

$2,018

$1,866

8 %















Basic lease rents were $1,586 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared with $1,537 million for the same period in 2023. Basic lease rents for the first quarter of 2024 were negatively impacted by $33 million of lease premium amortization.

Maintenance rents and other receipts were $179 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared with $187 million for the same period in 2023. Maintenance rents for the first quarter of 2024 were negatively impacted by $35 million as a result of maintenance rights assets that were amortized to revenue.

Net gain on sale of assets for the first quarter of 2024 was $160 million, relating to 43 assets sold for $920 million, compared with $100 million for the same period in 2023, relating to 35 assets sold for $639 million. The increase was primarily due to the volume and composition of asset sales.

Other income for the first quarter of 2024 was $93 million, compared with $42 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily driven by higher interest income.



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023

% increase/

(decrease)

(U.S. Dollars in millions)











Basic lease rents $1,586

$1,537

3 % Adjusted for:









Amortization of lease premium/deficiency 33

43

(21 %) Basic lease rents excluding amortization of lease premium/deficiency $1,618

$1,579

2 %











Interest expense 492

436

13 % Adjusted for:









Mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps (3)

(14)

(79 %) Interest expense excluding mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps 488

423

15 % Adjusted net interest margin (*) $1,131

$1,157

(2 %) Depreciation and amortization (633)

(611)

4 % Adjusted net interest margin, less depreciation and amortization $497

$546

(10 %)











Average lease assets (*) $60,458

$59,398

2 %











Annualized net spread (*) 7.5 %

7.8 %



Annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization (*) 3.3 %

3.7 %















(*) Refer to "Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release" for details relating to these non-GAAP measures and metrics

Interest expense excluding mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps was $488 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared with $423 million for the same period in 2023. AerCap's average cost of debt was 3.9% for the first quarter of 2024 and 3.3% for the same period in 2023, excluding debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023

% increase/

(decrease)

(U.S. Dollars in millions)











Selling, general and administrative expenses (excluding share-based compensation expenses) $94

$84

12 % Share-based compensation expenses 25

27

(5 %) Selling, general and administrative expenses $119

$111

7 %

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $119 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared with $111 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily driven by higher compensation-related, IT and other expenses.

Other Expenses

Leasing expenses were $149 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared with $226 million for the same period in 2023. Leasing expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were negatively impacted by $17 million of maintenance rights and lease premium asset amortization. The decrease in leasing expenses was primarily due to lower amortization of maintenance rights and lease premium assets recognized during the first quarter of 2024, compared with the same period in 2023.

Effective Tax Rate

AerCap's effective tax rate was 14.3% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to an effective tax rate of 14.0% for the first quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate is impacted by the source and amount of earnings among our different tax jurisdictions as well as the amount of permanent tax differences relative to pre-tax income or loss, and certain other discrete items.

Book Value Per Share





March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023



(U.S. Dollars in millions,

except share and per share data)









Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity

$16,956

$16,045









Ordinary shares outstanding

198,342,820

237,537,375 Unvested restricted stock

(4,503,640)

(4,905,281) Ordinary shares outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock)

193,839,180

232,632,094









Book value per ordinary share outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock)

$87.47

$68.97

Financial Position





March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

% increase/ (decrease) over December 31, 2023



(U.S. Dollars in millions)













Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$1,485

$1,825

(19 %) Total assets

71,105

71,275

— % Debt

45,724

46,484

(2 %) Total liabilities

54,149

54,686

(1 %) Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity

16,956

16,589

2 %















Flight Equipment

As of March 31, 2024, AerCap's portfolio consisted of 3,427 aircraft, engines and helicopters that were owned, on order or managed. The average age of the company's owned aircraft fleet as of March 31, 2024 was 7.4 years (4.6 years for new technology aircraft, 14.4 years for current technology aircraft) and the average remaining contracted lease term was 7.2 years.

Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release

The financial information presented in this press release is not audited.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

The following are definitions of non-GAAP measures and metrics used in this press release. We believe these measures and metrics may further assist investors in their understanding of our performance. These measures and metrics should not be viewed in isolation and should only be used in conjunction with and as a supplement to our U.S. GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP measures and metrics are not uniformly defined by all companies, including those in our industry, and so this additional information may not be comparable with similarly-titled measures and metrics and disclosures by other companies.

Adjusted net income / earnings per share, adjusted return on equity and adjusted earnings per share guidance

Adjusted net income is calculated as net income excluding the after-tax impact of the amortization of maintenance rights and lease premium assets recognized under purchase accounting and net recoveries related to the Ukraine Conflict. Adjusted earnings per share is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by the weighted average of our ordinary shares outstanding. Adjusted return on equity is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by average shareholders' equity. Given the relative significance of these items during 2024, we have chosen to present this measures in order to assist investors in their understanding of the changes and trends related to our earnings.





Three months ended March 31, 2024



Net income

Earnings per share



(U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data)









Net income / earnings per share

$604

$3.02









Adjusted for:







Amortization of maintenance rights and lease premium assets recognized under purchase accounting (*)

86

0.43 Net recoveries related to Ukraine Conflict

(23)

(0.11) Income tax effect of above adjustments

(9)

(0.05)









Adjusted net income / earnings per share

$658

$3.29









Average AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity





$16,772









Return on equity





14 %









Adjusted return on equity





16 %









(*) Includes $33 million adjustment to basic lease rents, $35 million adjustment to maintenance revenues and $17 million adjustment to leasing expenses

for the three months ended March 31, 2024

Adjusted earnings per share guidance for full year 2024 is calculated as projected net income excluding the after-tax impact of the amortization of maintenance rights and lease premium assets recognized under purchase accounting and net recoveries related to the Ukraine Conflict, divided by the weighted average of our projected ordinary shares outstanding.





Projected FY 2024

Net income / Earnings

per share



(U.S. Dollars in billions,

except per share data) Net income

$1.4 Amortization of maintenance rights and lease premium assets recognized under purchase accounting

0.5 Net recoveries related to Ukraine Conflict

0.0 Income tax effect of above adjustments

(0.1) Adjusted net income

$1.8 Adjusted earnings per share

$9.20

Adjusted debt/equity ratio

This measure is the ratio obtained by dividing adjusted debt by adjusted equity.

Adjusted debt means consolidated total debt less cash and cash equivalents, and less a 50% equity credit with respect to certain long-term subordinated debt.

Adjusted equity means total equity, plus the 50% equity credit relating to the long-term subordinated debt.

Adjusted debt and adjusted equity are adjusted by the 50% equity credit to reflect the equity nature of those financing arrangements and to provide information that is consistent with definitions under certain of our debt covenants. We believe this measure may further assist investors in their understanding of our capital structure and leverage.





March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023



(U.S. Dollars in millions,

except debt/equity ratio)













Debt

$45,724

$46,484













Adjusted for:









Cash and cash equivalents

(1,292)

(1,627)

50% credit for long-term subordinated debt

(1,125)

(1,125)

Adjusted debt

$43,307

$43,732

























Equity

$16,956

$16,589













Adjusted for:









50% credit for long-term subordinated debt

1,125

1,125

Adjusted equity

$18,081

$17,714













Adjusted debt/equity ratio

2.40 to 1

2.47 to 1



Adjusted net interest margin, annualized net spread, annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization and average cost of debt

Adjusted net interest margin is calculated as the difference between basic lease rents, excluding the impact of the amortization of lease premium/deficiency recognized under purchase accounting, and interest expense, excluding the impact of the mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps. Annualized net spread is adjusted net interest margin expressed as a percentage of average lease assets. Annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization is adjusted net interest margin less depreciation and amortization, expressed as a percentage of average lease assets.

Average cost of debt is calculated as interest expense, excluding mark-to-market on interest rate caps and swaps, debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts, divided by average debt balance.





Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023

(U.S. Dollars in millions)









Interest expense

$492

$436









Adjusted for:







Mark-to-market on interest rate caps and swaps

(3)

(14) Debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts

(31)

(35) Interest expense, excluding mark-to-market on interest rate caps and swaps, debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts

$457

$387









Average debt balance

$46,536

$46,551









Average cost of debt

3.9 %

3.3 %











Lease assets

Lease assets include flight equipment held for operating leases, flight equipment held for sale, net investment in finance leases and maintenance rights assets.

Aviation assets

Aviation assets include aircraft, engines and helicopters.

Conference Call

In connection with its report of first quarter 2024 results, management will host a conference call with members of the investment community today, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. The call can be accessed live via webcast by AerCap's website at www.aercap.com under "Investors", or by dialing (U.S./Canada) + 1 929 477 0448 or (International) +353 1 246 5638 and referencing code 3977333 at least 5 minutes before start time.

The webcast replay will be archived in the "Investors" section of the company's website for one year.

For further information, contact Joseph McGinley: +353 1 418 0428 ([email protected]).

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is based in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Miami, Singapore, Memphis, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Dubai, Seattle, Toulouse and other locations around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "will," "aim," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the availability of capital to us and to our customers and changes in interest rates; the ability of our lessees and potential lessees to make lease payments to us; our ability to successfully negotiate flight equipment (which includes aircraft, engines and helicopters) purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to repossess flight equipment under defaulted leases, and to control costs and expenses; changes in the overall demand for commercial aviation leasing and aviation asset management services; the continued impacts of the Ukraine Conflict, including the resulting sanctions by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and other countries, on our business and results of operations, financial condition and cash flows; the effects of terrorist attacks on the aviation industry and on our operations; the economic condition of the global airline and cargo industry and economic and political conditions; the impact of current hostilities in the Middle East, or any escalation thereof, on the aviation industry or our business; development of increased government regulation, including travel restrictions, sanctions, regulation of trade and the imposition of import and export controls, tariffs and other trade barriers; a downgrade in any of our credit ratings; competitive pressures within the industry; regulatory changes affecting commercial flight equipment operators, flight equipment maintenance, engine standards, accounting standards and taxes; and disruptions and security breaches affecting our information systems or the information systems of our third-party providers.

As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. These and other important factors and risks are discussed in AerCap's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com.

















AerCap Holdings N.V











Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets











(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share data)





























March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

















Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$1,291,962

$1,627,181



Restricted cash

193,533

198,285



Trade receivables

52,260

73,667



Flight equipment held for operating leases, net

56,537,244

57,091,166



Investment in finance leases, net

1,314,107

1,254,451



Flight equipment held for sale

459,127

296,696



Prepayments on flight equipment

4,229,152

3,576,187



Maintenance rights and lease premium, net

2,597,363

2,729,962



Other intangibles, net

156,197

163,167



Deferred tax assets

265,083

275,756



Associated companies

1,008,170

971,517



Other assets

3,000,827

3,016,524



Total Assets

$71,105,025

$71,274,559































Liabilities and Equity











Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

$1,784,991

$1,793,058



Accrued maintenance liability

2,975,140

2,863,730



Lessee deposit liability

1,063,056

1,018,702



Debt

45,723,667

46,483,903



Deferred tax liabilities

2,602,365

2,526,120



Total Liabilities

54,149,219

54,685,513

















Ordinary share capital €0.01 par value, 450,000,000 ordinary shares authorized as of March 31, 2024 and











December 31, 2023; 215,543,739 and 215,543,739 ordinary shares issued and 198,342,820 and 202,493,168











ordinary shares outstanding (including 4,503,640 and 4,561,249 shares of unvested restricted stock) as of











March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

2,676

2,676



Additional paid-in capital

6,614,795

6,594,556



Treasury shares, at cost (17,200,919 and 13,050,571 ordinary shares as of March 31, 2024 and











December 31, 2023, respectively)

(1,144,579)

(819,305)



Accumulated other comprehensive income

75,502

8,304



Accumulated retained earnings

11,407,200

10,802,599



Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity

16,955,594

16,588,830



Non-controlling interest

212

216



Total Equity

16,955,806

16,589,046

















Total Liabilities and Equity

$71,105,025

$71,274,559































AerCap Holdings N.V









Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements









(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)























Three Months Ended March 31,





2024

2023















Revenues and other income









Lease revenue:









Basic lease rents $1,585,631

$1,536,663



Maintenance rents and other receipts 179,460

187,142



Total lease revenue 1,765,091

1,723,805



Net gain on sale of assets 159,580

99,540



Other income 93,417

42,377



Total Revenues and other income 2,018,088

1,865,722















Expenses









Depreciation and amortization 633,478

610,517



Net recoveries related to Ukraine Conflict (22,749)

(14,108)



Asset impairment 2,670

34,335



Interest expense 491,515

436,222



Loss on debt extinguishment 12

3,061



Leasing expenses 148,614

226,009



Selling, general and administrative expenses 119,292

110,604



Total Expenses 1,372,832

1,406,640















Gain on investments at fair value 13,523

9,245















Income before income taxes and income of investments









accounted for under the equity method 658,779

468,327















Income tax expense (94,109)

(65,594)



Equity in net earnings of investments accounted for under the equity method 39,540

32,544















Net income $604,210

$435,277















Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 4

(3,172)















Net income attributable to AerCap Holdings N.V. $604,214

$432,105















Basic earnings per share $3.09

$1.81



Diluted earnings per share $3.02

$1.79















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 195,773,846

239,368,415



Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 200,085,734

241,559,712































AerCap Holdings N.V











Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows











(U.S. Dollars in thousands)





























Three months ended March 31,







2024

2023

















Net income

$604,210

$435,277



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization

633,478

610,517



Net recoveries related to Ukraine Conflict

(22,749)

(2,272)



Asset impairment

2,670

34,335



Amortization of debt issuance costs, debt discount, debt premium and lease premium

58,629

65,440



Maintenance rights write-off

49,298

123,922



Maintenance liability release to income

(50,407)

(110,953)



Net gain on sale of assets

(159,580)

(99,540)



Deferred tax expense

76,158

61,252



Share-based compensation

25,378

26,863



Collections of finance leases

116,194

128,685



Gain on investments at fair value

(13,523)

(9,245)



Loss on debt extinguishment

12

3,061



Other

(9,331)

14,950



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Trade receivables

21,388

(27,988)



Other assets

15,777

8,674



Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

28,064

100,423



Net cash provided by operating activities

1,375,666

1,363,401

















Purchase of flight equipment

(670,432)

(1,291,077)



Proceeds from sale or disposal of assets

768,365

470,323



Prepayments on flight equipment

(961,049)

(449,658)



Other

21,366

(7,663)



Net cash used in investing activities

(841,750)

(1,278,075)

















Issuance of debt

1,500,000

1,127,516



Repayment of debt

(2,237,767)

(1,377,505)



Debt issuance and extinguishment costs paid, net of debt premium received

(35,762)

(18,795)



Maintenance payments received

215,207

177,737



Maintenance payments returned

(26,748)

(31,185)



Security deposits received

113,432

102,387



Security deposits returned

(53,090)

(56,345)



Dividend paid to non-controlling interest holders

—

(2,508)



Repurchase of shares and tax withholdings on share-based compensation

(347,937)

(501,031)



Net cash used in financing activities

(872,665)

(579,729)

















Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(338,749)

(494,403)



Effect of exchange rate changes

(1,222)

1,300



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,825,466

1,756,770



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$1,485,495

$1,263,667

















SOURCE AerCap Holdings N.V.