AerCap Publishes ESG Report for 2022

DUBLIN, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap" or the "Company") (NYSE: AER) today announced the publication of its sixth annual Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") Report, for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The report sets forth in detail AerCap's commitment to growing its business in a responsible and sustainable way and includes a number of environmental, social, and governance disclosures. The ESG Report is prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. The report can be found here or on the ESG section of our website.

Key highlights of the report include:

Successfully concluded the first full year of our Board-level ESG Committee.

Owned aircraft fleet comprises ~66% fuel-efficient, new technology aircraft by net book value, furthering our progress towards achieving ~75% new technology in 2024.

Established a Government Affairs function focused on legislative developments and strategic matters related to aircraft leasing, aviation sustainability and ESG.

Signatory of Aircraft Leasing Ireland's inaugural Sustainability Charter in October 2022 .

. Launched a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging ("DEIB") framework underscoring our commitment to promoting gender diversity in the aviation industry; 44% of our employees and 25% of our senior management are women.

Together with our employees, AerCap donated over $800,000 to charitable and social causes and partnerships in 2022.

to charitable and social causes and partnerships in 2022. "A" rating reaffirmed by MSCI ESG Ratings in December 2022 .

Stacey Cartwright, Chair of the Board's ESG Committee, said, "We are pleased to launch AerCap's ESG Report for the year 2022. As the leading aviation lessor, AerCap's goal is to promote the growth of aviation globally in a sustainable manner, to ensure best-in-class governance and to attract and develop the best talent in the industry. We view sustainability as an integral part of the company's strategy which is why we established a Board-level ESG Committee in 2021. We are really pleased with the progress we have made in what was the first year of this Committee as we lead our industry towards a more sustainable future."

"2022 was a monumental year for AerCap as we successfully integrated GECAS to create an unrivalled leader in aviation with significant global reach and scale. We are at the forefront of aircraft leasing and this position underlines the leadership role we have to play in shaping the sustainability journey of our industry," said Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of AerCap. "In 2022, our team completed a record number of transactions and took delivery of 72 fuel-efficient, new technology aircraft. To date, we have now invested ~$45 billion in new technology aircraft, more than any other airline or lessor, underlining our commitment to leading-edge investment."

